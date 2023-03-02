Open in App
Amherst, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Blarney Blowout takes place this weekend at UMass Amherst

By Duncan MacLean,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFf1x_0l5hp5R000

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Blarney Blowout it set for this weekend at UMass Amherst, students preparing for this year’s unofficial pre-Spring break St Patrick’s celebration.

“You can hear it on every end of campus, People are looking forward to it,” said Max Ferrucci, a UMass student.

Healey’s budget proposal would fund 4-year tuition lock at state universities

However, the unsanctioned event is not for everyone. UMass student Ray Kaila told 22News, “I know it sounds like I don’t like parties, but I like them with people I know on comfort ground. It works for those people who like it, I think.”

The tradition has a checkered history, with more than 70 people being arrested in 2014. Nearly a decade later, it serves as a cautionary tale.

“I’m looking to have fun. hopefully no tear gas like 2014, that would be terrible,” said Dennis Crowley, a UMass student.

In a statement sent to 22News, UMass Amherst promised restrictions on parking and visitors on campus and mentioned plenty of alternative events like lacrosse and basketball games and the Spring Spectacular. Despite some not-so-St. Patrick’s weather on the way this weekend, students seemed undeterred.

“It’s gonna be a show. Even though it’s snowing, like eskimos, it’s gonna be a show,” said Sid Upreti, a UMass student.

“If we do get snow on Saturday, it’s going to make it that much better. Yeah, people are nervous about the weather but I think its going to make it a lot more fun,” said Ferrucci.

Regardless, the Team Positive Presence Spring Spectacular will run on campus from nine to three on Saturday, featuring a breakfast bar, snacks, a movie and board games.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Amherst, MA newsLocal Amherst, MA
'Borgs' At Early St Paddy's Day Party At UMass Amherst Send 28 To Hospital
Amherst, MA1 day ago
Amherst community feels stress of Blarney Blowout aftermath
Amherst, MA1 day ago
Dozens of students hospitalized during UMass Amherst ‘Blarney Blowout’
Amherst, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Old meets new on Main Street in Northampton, Mass.
Northampton, MA1 day ago
Bocce playoffs begin at West Springfield’s Dante Club
West Springfield, MA6 hours ago
UMass warns of TikTok drinking trend after 28 ambulances called to off-campus parties
Amherst, MA2 days ago
Home Grown Springfield gives tour of its facility
Springfield, MA6 hours ago
Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy’s Purim Party in Longmeadow
Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
94.7 WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital begins Tuesday
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
Springfield Mayor Sarno surprised seniors as celebrity driver for Meals on Wheels
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Holyoke and Westfield host annual Colleen Gathering
Westfield, MA2 days ago
United Way of Pioneer Valley opening new food pantry in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
STCC wrestling team advances to national championship
Springfield, MA1 day ago
UMass Amherst workers speak out against privatization of jobs
Amherst, MA1 day ago
Parents concerned over leaks at East Longmeadow High School
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
Car goes down embankment into brook in Westhampton
Westhampton, MA20 hours ago
Lawmakers address what’s next for East Longmeadow High School after leaking issues
East Longmeadow, MA6 hours ago
Girls Inc. of the Valley meets major fundraising milestone
Holyoke, MA6 hours ago
Springfield Thunderbirds received third straight win
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Springfield Public Schools survey asking parents to weigh in on 2024 budget
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Norovirus cases in Massachusetts lower than rest of country
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
Comedian Bill Burr coming to MassMutual Center in Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Man wounded in shooting on Hebron St. in Springfield
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
Widespread Cheating Revealed at Hopkinton High School
Hopkinton, MA3 days ago
Sarno: 30 homeless families to be moved into Springfield hotel
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Wood-n-Tap is coming to Massachusetts; Meet the owners who chose West Springfield as 10th location
West Springfield, MA5 days ago
Victim identified with DNA in 1978 Granby, Massachusetts murder mystery as Patricia Ann Tucker
Granby, MA1 day ago
New Massachusetts sanitary code for landlords in effect next month
Greenfield, MA13 hours ago
South Hadley man charged for deadly Easthampton pedestrian accident
Easthampton, MA13 hours ago
Springfield Police located missing 78-year-old
Springfield, MA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy