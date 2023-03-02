Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans prospect meetings tracker for NFL Combine

By Mike Moraitis,

6 days ago
http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=4XCug4_0l5hoZh400

The Tennessee Titans are one of 32 teams in town for the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, with head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon scouting a slew of 2023 NFL draft prospects.

Along with the on-field workouts, the Titans will also be meeting with players throughout the week, which could give us some insight into who Tennessee is targeting ahead of April’s draft.

For this tracker, we’re focused on NFL Combine meetings specifically, as all teams met with all players during the 2023 Senior Bowl in February. Make sure to check back during the week, as this tracker will be updated regularly.

Note: the newest reported meetings are at the top.

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=03xayu_0l5hoZh400
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina CB Darius Rush

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=2JAACf_0l5hoZh400
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

TCU WR Quentin Johnston

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=1jBeHW_0l5hoZh400
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Florida IOL O'Cyrus Torrence

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=1L0lDV_0l5hoZh400
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa St. EDGE Will McDonald IV

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=2Sp8RF_0l5hoZh400
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Tennessee EDGE Byron Young

http://image1.hipu.com/image.php?url=09OSPA_0l5hoZh400
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Broncos have to make franchise tag decision by Tuesday
Denver, CO2 days ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Is Taylor Lewan's tweet a sign of things to come for Chiefs in free agency?
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Saints sign former Seahawks safety, Chiefs Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling recruiting former Packers teammate Robert Tonyan
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Wide receiver Parris Campbell interested in a return to Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
ESPN pegs LB T.J. Edwards as free agent add for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
The Ravens should be embarrassed for putting Lamar Jackson in the position he's in now
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Will pending free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster be back with the Chiefs in 2023?
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
What the new SEC schedule proposal means for Arkansas football
Fayetteville, AR56 minutes ago
Report: NFL owners discussed Commanders' sale and Dan Snyder at league meetings
Washington, DC7 hours ago
Vikings add a defensive lineman in latest NFL.com mock draft
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Report: Titans are not shopping Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
NFL draft: Derick Hall post-combine profile
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy