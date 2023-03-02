Tennessee Titans prospect meetings tracker for NFL Combine

The Tennessee Titans are one of 32 teams in town for the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, with head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon scouting a slew of 2023 NFL draft prospects.

Along with the on-field workouts, the Titans will also be meeting with players throughout the week, which could give us some insight into who Tennessee is targeting ahead of April’s draft.

For this tracker, we’re focused on NFL Combine meetings specifically, as all teams met with all players during the 2023 Senior Bowl in February. Make sure to check back during the week, as this tracker will be updated regularly.

Note: the newest reported meetings are at the top.

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo

South Carolina CB Darius Rush

TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Florida IOL O'Cyrus Torrence

Iowa St. EDGE Will McDonald IV

Tennessee EDGE Byron Young