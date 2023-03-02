Open in App
Lawton, MI
WHIO Dayton

Michigan parents arrested after 4-year-old brings meth to school

By Bob D'Angelo,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KX51x_0l5hnFFZ00

A Michigan couple was arraigned on Thursday after their 4-year-old child allegedly brought a bag of methamphetamine to school, authorities said.

Jaime Carrizales Jr., 31, and Rasheida Cunningham, 25, both of Lawton, were arrested on Wednesday and charged with maintaining a drug house, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver meth and child endangerment, WPBN-TV reported.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began after the agency’s narcotics unit was called to the school on Monday. Deputies received a report that the child had allegedly pulled out a bag containing 1.5 ounces of meth during snack time, WWMT-TV reported.

Search warrants were executed at the child’s parents’ and grandparents’ homes on Wednesday, according to WXMI-TV . Deputies said “large quantities” of cocaine were discovered at the home of Carrizales and Cunningham, along with a digital scale, the television station reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was placed with family members after a call to child protective services, WWMT reported.

Detectives are investigating how the child came into possession of the narcotics, according to the television station.

The case is expected to be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office in Van Buren County once it is complete, the sheriff’s office said.

