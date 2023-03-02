Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty in Double-Murder Trial

WALTERBORO, S.C.—A jury found disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son, capping a double-murder trial that has engulfed this small, rural community and at times captivated the nation.

Mr. Murdaugh was accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son Paul on a rainy night in June 2021 at the family hunting estate, known as Moselle.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin opened his closing argument by saying the state had left plenty of room for reasonable doubt. The defense team has said the state has failed to provide direct evidence Mr. Murdaugh murdered his wife and son.

“Frankly, I would not be surprised if some amongst you, when you read in the paper that Alex Murdaugh was charged with the murder of his wife and son, that you thought: ‘Oh good, they got him,’” Mr. Griffin said Thursday, adding later: “You’re not being tasked here to give your opinion in this trial.”

“If the proof that the state has put before you causes you to hesitate…then the law requires you to write ‘not guilty,’” Mr. Griffin said.

Mr. Griffin emphasized that state investigators found neither the shotgun used to kill Paul nor the AR-15-style rifle that was used to kill Maggie.

Mr. Griffin said investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, known as SLED, failed to seriously consider any suspect other than Mr. Murdaugh, even saying hours after the killings that there was no danger to the public. He also said they conducted a sloppy investigation, from failing to preserve data on Maggie’s phone to destroying the T-shirt Mr. Murdaugh was wearing the night of the homicides.

Before the defense began its arguments, Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman removed one juror whom he said had improper discussions about the case. An alternate replaced the juror.

Prosecutors built their case during the weekslong trial against Mr. Murdaugh by seeking to portray him as a desperate man who killed his wife and son to generate sympathy and avoid detection of long-running financial fraud. Mr. Murdaugh is on trial for murder but Judge Newman allowed prosecutors to present evidence of the alleged financial crimes as they try to establish a motive. The defense has countered that this line of attack amounted to character assassination.

Mr. Griffin said that the state’s motive made little sense.

“Their theory is he slaughtered his wife and son to distract from an impending financial investigation—but he puts himself in the middle of a murder investigation and he puts himself in the spotlight of a media firestorm. That’s their motive,” Mr. Griffin said.

In charging the jury Thursday afternoon, Judge Newman said that proof beyond reasonable doubt would leave jurors firmly convinced of the guilt of the defendant.

On Wednesday, Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor, opened his closing arguments by painting a picture of mounting pressure on Mr. Murdaugh, because of the alleged financial crimes, that picked up on June 7, 2021, the day Maggie and Paul were killed.

Pointing to cellphone data, videos and testimony, Mr. Waters said Mr. Murdaugh manufactured an alibi for the night of the shootings drawing on his own experience as an attorney.

A video captured on Paul’s phone minutes before prosecutors said the killings occurred—which witnesses said captured the voice of Mr. Murdaugh—“changed everything” in this case, Mr. Waters said. The prosecutor then highlighted Mr. Murdaugh’s repeated statements to law enforcement that he wasn’t at the scene of the alleged crimes moments before they occurred—a lie Mr. Murdaugh admitted to on the stand. The killings occurred near the family hunting estate’s dog kennels. Mr. Murdaugh later said he did see Maggie and Paul there before leaving and returning to find them dead.

Mr. Waters said the state believes Mr. Murdaugh had the “motive, the means, the opportunity and ample evidence of guilty conduct and guilty conscience.”

“This defendant…has fooled everyone—everyone, everyone—who thought they were close to him. Everyone who thought they knew who he was. He’s fooled them all, and he fooled Maggie and Paul, too. And they paid for it with their lives,” Mr. Waters said. “Don’t let him fool you, too.”

Mr. Griffin said Thursday that his client lied about being at the kennels because he was paranoid due to drug addiction, something Mr. Murdaugh said during his testimony.

State prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without parole for Mr. Murdaugh.

The Murdaughs were a household name long before the deaths of Maggie and Paul. Mr. Murdaugh is the fourth generation of a powerful South Carolina family known for running both sides of the legal ledger as solicitors, or district attorneys, for a five-county area and as founding members of a regional law firm. For decades, his grandfather’s portrait hung in the courtroom where he is being tried; it has been removed for the proceedings.

Valerie Bauerlein contributed to this article.

Write to Jennifer Calfas at jennifer.calfas@wsj.com and Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com