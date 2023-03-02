Open in App
Green Bay, WI
The Comeback

Another team enters Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes

By Sam Neumann,

5 days ago
As the Aaron Rodgers saga continues, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are no longer the only potential suitors that the 39-year-old could play for in 2023. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have also checked in on Rodgers, who recently emerged from his darkness retreat.

The Panthers checking in on Rodgers doesn’t come as a surprise, as it appears they will exhaust all available options after striking out on quarterbacks three offseasons in a row — Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield. Carolina also met with Derek Carr at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. So, it’s clear that the Panthers are doing their homework on all available quarterback options this offseason, and will leave no stone unturned in their aggressive search, even if they seem primed to draft one come April.

After moving on from Matt Rhule — now at Nebraska — the Panthers have reversed course and put together a coaching staff tailormade for quarterbacks. Between Frank Reich, Josh McCown, and Jim Caldwell, the Panthers have made themselves a desirable destination for veteran and rookie quarterbacks alike. What is currently unknown is if Rodgers views Carolina as a desirable option himself.

While the Panthers are doing their due diligence on Rodgers, we’ll have to see if Carolina is a serious option, as he mulls over his playing future. A decision is expected to come sooner rather than later.

