Westfield Council Addresses Residents’ Concern Over 25.6% Sewer Fee Hike

WESTFIELD, NJ — The cost to put water, and other waste, down the drain has gone up for homeowners in this town.

Residents in Westfield recently got their sewer bills and at Tuesday’s town council meeting an explanation from elected officials for the 25.6% hike. The new fee for single-family homes rose to $245, from the previous rate of $195, which was set in 2020.

“We’re basically trying to manage how much the taxpayer pays,” said Councilwoman Linda Habgood, the finance committee chairperson. “So we subsidize it at approximately 50% for each of the residents, and so the increase that you see this year is just the result of us trying to even out the 50% range.”

The town council approved the new rates on Jan. 31, according to the resolution.

The town began charging sewer fees in 2012. Officials then described rising costs along with the state’s recently implemented 2% property tax cap as the reason for no longer subsidizing residents’ sewerage disposal.

Kara Barnett, a six-year-long resident of the town, is among taxpayers who were surprised when they got their new sewer bills.

“A 25% plus price hike in sewer fees seems high, but in the end, it’s pennies compared to what we do pay in taxes,” Barnett told TAPinto Westfield.

The owner of a home assessed at the town’s average value of $806,787 paid $17,422 in property taxes in 2022, state figures released this week show. Of those taxes, $10,506 paid for the public schools, $3,745 funded county services and $3,171 paid for town government services, according to the state Department of Community Affairs.

An email seeking comment from the Rahway Valley Sewerage Authority was not returned Thursday.

