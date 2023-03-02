Man, 22, arrested after deadly North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon crash that left two people dead.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26, according to Harve Jacobs, public information officer for the North Charleston Police Department.

Darrius L. Frasier, 22, was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he is being charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the deceased victims as Allison Smith (34), who died at the scene, and Sacha Hampton (24), who later died after being transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is underway by the North Charleston Police Department.

