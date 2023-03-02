Open in App
North Charleston, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Man, 22, arrested after deadly North Charleston crash

By Tim Renaud,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ba34e_0l5hjlRX00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon crash that left two people dead.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26, according to Harve Jacobs, public information officer for the North Charleston Police Department.

Darrius L. Frasier, 22, was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he is being charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the deceased victims as Allison Smith (34), who died at the scene, and Sacha Hampton (24), who later died after being transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is underway by the North Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, SC newsLocal Charleston, SC
Man ID’d in deadly shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston, SC18 hours ago
Police make arrest in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Charleston, SC18 hours ago
Man charged in deadly shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
Charleston, SC18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Sheriff requests cease & desist against gun range after vehicle struck by bullet
Yemassee, SC12 hours ago
Police respond to incident at N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
GCSO: Middle schooler arrested for threatening other students
Georgetown, SC13 hours ago
Charleston man dead after shooting, chase with North Carolina deputies, sheriff’s office says
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
South Carolina tree-trimmer dies from electrical shock
Charleston, SC16 hours ago
Death of Carnival Sunshine passenger likely medical related, officials say
Charleston, SC13 hours ago
Outdoor air-conditioning unit explodes at South Carolina home; 1 person hurt
Wando, SC1 day ago
Missing in Beaufort: Police searching for teen not seen in more than a week
Beaufort, SC1 day ago
Man killed in North Charleston crash identified
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
FIRST ALERT: Crash causes traffic backup on I-26
Charleston, SC1 day ago
FBI investigates woman's death aboard Carnival cruise ship once it returned to Charleston port
Charleston, SC1 day ago
FBI investigating suspicious death of passenger aboard Carnival Sunshine
Charleston, SC1 day ago
1 dead after crash near Trident Tech
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
Report: N. Charleston high school student stole gun during food drive
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
Police Save Woman’s Life After Pulling Her Over for Erratic Driving
Mount Pleasant, SC1 day ago
24-year-old man from Charleston killed in downtown shooting, coroner says
Charleston, SC4 days ago
Police: 1 dead in shooting at Charleston apartment complex
Charleston, SC4 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured following single-vehicle crash on Jonesville Ave
Yemassee, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy