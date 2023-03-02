Open in App
East Lansing, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

MSU to award mass shooting victims with posthumous degrees

By Ilene Gould,

5 days ago
Michigan State University announced Thursday that it will award the three victims of the deadly mass shooting posthumous degrees.

READ MORE: Makeshift memorials continue to grow at MSU following Monday's deadly shooting

MSU Spokesperson Dan Olsen told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, that the families of Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser will be presented with the degrees during this semester's commencement ceremonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNlMo_0l5hiOIj00 Family photos
Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

Specific details are still being worked out with the families, but commencements are scheduled to take place May 5 through May 7.

This comes more than two and a half weeks after a gunman opened fire on campus, killing three students and hurting five others.

Alexandria Verner , 20, from Clawson was a junior studying biology.

Arielle Anderson , 19, from Grosse Pointe was a junior and an aspiring surgeon.

Brian Fraser , 20, from Grosse Pointe was a sophomore studying business.

If you want to help MSU and the greater community, you can donate to the Spartan Strong Fund .

Related: Here's how you can help those impacted by the MSU mass shooting

The university says the fund is “here to help address the immediate needs of students, faculty and community members whose lives and livelihoods may have been impacted by an unexpected event or emergency.”

