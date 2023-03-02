MSU to award mass shooting victims with posthumous degrees

MSU Spokesperson Dan Olsen told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, that the families of Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser will be presented with the degrees during this semester's commencement ceremonies.
Specific details are still being worked out with the families, but commencements are scheduled to take place May 5 through May 7.
This comes more than two and a half weeks after a gunman opened fire on campus, killing three students and hurting five others.
The university says the fund is “here to help address the immediate needs of students, faculty and community members whose lives and livelihoods may have been impacted by an unexpected event or emergency.”
