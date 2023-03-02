Open in App
Putnam County, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IN state officials monitor contaminated soil transport

By Sky Christian,

5 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —  Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) expressed his dislike of the contaminated soil from East Palestine, Ohio’s train derailment being transported to Putnam County, Indiana.

Rokita said his office has looked into the transportation progress and will continue to monitor the situation. So far the efforts have found that Heritage Environmental is covered through all the proper permits.

Rokita also noted that the laws are on the side of the company being able to accept the contaminated soil.

RELATED: Contaminated soil to be disposed of in Putnam County

“We’re in the mode at the Attorney General’s Office of educating the public, continuing to make sure that every ‘i’ has been dotted, every ‘t’ has been crossed, but at the same time we have to respect the constitution, the commerce clause, and what the Supreme Court precedent on the subject has already been,” said Rokita.

Rokita also discussed the level of contamination that is in the soil being transported to Putnam County’s landfill.

“What we’re being told by IDEM and others is that this material is not hazardous on contact or anything like this. That it’s already, I don’t want to say inert, but it’s certainly more friendly, relative frankly to a lot of other materials that very same landfill is already accepting and has been accepting for years,” Rokita explained.

