Texas State
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Turn around, don’t drown’: How East Texans can stay safe during flash flooding

By Cynthia Miranda,

5 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Severe storms are expected on Thursday, and the National Weather Service in Shreveport (NWS) said flash flooding could be possible in Texas.

People should avoid driving through flooded areas and be extra cautious during the night time.

Severe weather expected on Thursday

“As always, turn around, don’t drown!” NWS said.

Experts said many people die because they ignore barricades meant to close off roads with high water. Floods can happen within six hours of a storm.

Six inches of fast-moving water can carry away an adult, 12 inches of fast-moving water can lift and carry away a small car, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 18-24 inches of water can drag large vans and trucks.

Tornadoes could also be possible in East Texas on Thursday due to the storms. NOAA said in case of a tornado, people should go to their basement in their house and have an emergency supply kit. If residents do not have a basement, they can go to an interior room that has no windows. Experts said it is not safe to be outside during a tornado.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

