DOJ: Trump can be sued over Jan. 6

The Justice Department says Donald Trump doesn't have full immunity from lawsuits over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. And a disgraced former attorney was found guilty of murdering his wife and son in a high-profile trial.

But first, what time is it on the moon? Well, there's no standard clock for lunar time, but officials at the European Space Agency want to change that – especially with dozens of moon missions planned in the coming decade.

Justice Department to appeals court: Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot

Donald Trump is not 100% immune from three civil lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department said Thursday. A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether to allow the lawsuits to continue. The panel heard oral arguments about whether to dismiss the cases in December but asked the Justice Department to weigh in. Here is what we know about the cases.

FBI arrests could take years: After Jan. 6 riot, hundreds of identifiable people remain free.

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. John Minchillo/AP

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of in double murder trial

A South Carolina jury found disbarred attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh guilty of murder in the 2021 killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The jury deliberated for about three hours Thursday afternoon after closing arguments. Read the latest on the verdict.

Alex Murdaugh enters the courtroom before closing arguments begin in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Joshua Boucher, AP

Russia will be out of war 'tools' by spring, Ukraine's top military spy says

Just a little over one year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, what the next phase of the war will look like is uncertain. But Ukraine's top military intelligence official predicted that Russia will run out of "military tools" to achieve its aims by the end of the spring. For weeks, Ukrainian officials had signaled that Russia was planning a major new offensive to coincide with the one-year anniversary of its invasion on Feb 24. A notable new offensive has yet to materialize. Keep up with the latest on Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Blinken to meet Russian counterpart for first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in his Kyiv office on Feb. 7, 2023. USA TODAY

Santos to face ethics investigation over congressional campaign

New York Republican Rep. George Santos – who has admitted "embellishing" his resume and is also under fire for campaign financing questions and allegations of sexual misconduct – will be the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation, according to a release Thursday. Santos has refused to leave Congress despite calls for his resignation from both parties. What is House Ethics investigating?

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Andrew Harnik, AP

Top NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter's role in fatal crash

Jalen Carter became the biggest story from the NFL scouting combine this week as he faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with the January crash that killed two members of the University of Georgia football team. Carter turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night and was released shortly after. The star defensive lineman is considered a potential top-five pick in this year's draft. So what happens next? Here's what we know.

Defensive lineman Jalen Carter played for Georgia and is considered a top NFL prospect. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

