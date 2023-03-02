Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
YourErie

Erie City Council approves purchase of gunshot detecting software for Erie Police

By Chelsea Swift,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRfmd_0l5hbSuI00

Erie City Council approved the purchase of gunshot detection technology for the Erie Police Department.

With help from grant funding, the Erie Police Department is acquiring “shot spotter” technology.

Police arrest suspect in connection to Erie westside shooting

For the next two years, police will be able to use software with sensors to detect gunshots in neighborhoods.

“We know that we’ve been having many shootings. Our shots fired every year are up. We have 70 or 80 people get shot a year in the city of Erie. This is an opportunity to utilize some technology that will help us, but most importantly, it could help save a life,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Department.

Erie man sentenced for gang-related attack in North East cemetery

For two years grant money will pay for the $900,000 software cost.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Erie, PA newsLocal Erie, PA
Judge lowers bond for Erie man involved in January murder
Erie, PA1 day ago
One woman dead, 8 injured, after trampling incident at Main Street Armory
Erie, PA1 day ago
Man Convicted in Fatal Shooting Outside Erie Store Gets 9-18 Years in Prison
Erie, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State Police Calls: Pickleball Match Turns into Physical Altercation
Grove City, PA2 days ago
Meth Discovered During Overnight Stop
Jamestown, NY1 day ago
Police Make Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Bust In Jamestown Traffic Stop
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
Dirty Dozen: State Police Charge Franklin Woman in 12 Separate Walmart Thefts
Franklin, PA2 days ago
Individuals Involved in Fentanyl Mailed to Venango County Jail Face Hearings on Wednesday
Franklin, PA2 days ago
Local Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $10K Worth of Items from Franklin Residence Faces Hearing on Wednesday
Franklin, PA2 days ago
Police: Oil City Man Caught Stealing A/C Pump for Girlfriend, Strikes Victim with Vehicle While Fleeing Scene
Oil City, PA2 days ago
Jamestown Man Accused Of Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
Community gathers to pay respects to late City of Erie Firefighter Michael Smith
Erie, PA2 days ago
State Police Arrest Wanted Man at Spanky’s Tobacco, Seize Large Stash of Narcotics
Cranberry Township, PA4 days ago
Community leaders meet at first public hearing for grant distribution
Erie, PA1 day ago
Tentative trial set for Erie man connected to July 2021 fatal shooting
Erie, PA5 days ago
Former Employee Found Guilty for Charging Over $14K on Foxburg Library Credit Card to Be Sentenced on Wednesday
Foxburg, PA4 days ago
Nomination deadline for 2023 Erie candidates ends March 7
Erie, PA1 day ago
Potential NY rail improvements could mean boon for Erie rail
Erie, PA1 day ago
Rainbow Gardens hosts gun raffle to benefit police lodge
Erie, PA3 days ago
City hosts public meetings on community grant allocations
Erie, PA1 day ago
Free trees available for young Erie patrons
Erie, PA1 day ago
UPDATE: Details Released on Incident That Led to Shooting Death of Polk Man
Polk, PA4 days ago
Erie man sentenced for gang-related attack in North East cemetery
Erie, PA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy