Erie City Council approves purchase of gunshot detecting software for Erie Police

Erie City Council approved the purchase of gunshot detection technology for the Erie Police Department.

With help from grant funding, the Erie Police Department is acquiring “shot spotter” technology.

For the next two years, police will be able to use software with sensors to detect gunshots in neighborhoods.

“We know that we’ve been having many shootings. Our shots fired every year are up. We have 70 or 80 people get shot a year in the city of Erie. This is an opportunity to utilize some technology that will help us, but most importantly, it could help save a life,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Department.

For two years grant money will pay for the $900,000 software cost.

