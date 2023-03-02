Severe risk Thursday night

LOWS TONIGHT: FALLING INTO 60's

HIGHS FRIDAY: LOWER 70's

DISCUSSION

A stronger cold front will roll into Acadiana a little later on tonight.

Out ahead of the boundary, expect mild and muggy conditions.

Showers, and a few storms will be possible after midnight as the front begins to approach.

Bradley Thursday afternoon graphics

As far as severe weather...

Although sufficient severe weather dynamics and ingredients will be in place across the region, a 'capped' atmosphere will likely limit the amount of thunderstorms that are actually able to develop (Good!).

Bradley Capped atmosphere

With that said, we'll still have to watch the radar thru the overnight hours as the cold front rolls in because any storms that are able to break the cap and develop will have enough energy to work with.

Timing again is after midnight thru the early morning hours of our Friday.

Cooler, much nicer weather will filter in for Friday.

Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity as highs reach the lower 70's.

Winds will be breezy out of the WNW at ~15-20mph, especially for the first half of the day.

Bradley Thursday afternoon graphics

Lows tomorrow night into Saturday morning may dip into the upper 40's.

Nice weather will follow into the weekend as we slowly begin to warm back up.

Mid-70's Saturday to be followed by upper 70's Sunday.

Spring-warmth will ensue for the better part of next.

However, winter may get the last laugh as colder temperatures could return toward the end of the 10-day period.

Stay tuned for the latest.

