Authorities: 2 children dead after Benton Harbor house fire

By Andrew Birkle,

5 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Two young children have died following an early morning house fire in southwestern Michigan.

Firefighters found the children, ages 3 and 4, inside the burning Benton Harbor home about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Their names were not released. Autopsies will be performed to determine their exact cause of death.

Three adults and four other children were able to flee the home before firefighters arrived. Some were being treated Thursday at an area hospital for injuries.

The state police fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

