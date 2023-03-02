Shams: Brooklyn Nets are hopeful that Ben Simmons returns soon

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are hopeful that guard Ben Simmons returns from his left knee injury soon, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Simmons has missed Brooklyn’s past four games with the injury and he has missed 20 of a possible 62 games with a variety of injuries related to his knees and back.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Simmons had fluid drained from his knee and received a PRP injection prior to the All-Star break. Simmons participated in a couple of practices after that, but when he still felt discomfort in his knee, Brooklyn placed him in a strengthening program.

Once that news was reported by multiple sources, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was asked if the organization considered shutting down Simmons for the rest of this season given his persistent injury issues and ineffectiveness when healthy. Vaughn said that shutting down Simmons wasn’t even considered and that the team is focused on getting Simmons healthy again. Charania explains the situation in more detail: