Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shams: Brooklyn Nets are hopeful that Ben Simmons returns soon

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ge5P_0l5hEvGu00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are hopeful that guard Ben Simmons returns from his left knee injury soon, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Simmons has missed Brooklyn’s past four games with the injury and he has missed 20 of a possible 62 games with a variety of injuries related to his knees and back.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Simmons had fluid drained from his knee and received a PRP injection prior to the All-Star break. Simmons participated in a couple of practices after that, but when he still felt discomfort in his knee, Brooklyn placed him in a strengthening program.

Once that news was reported by multiple sources, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was asked if the organization considered shutting down Simmons for the rest of this season given his persistent injury issues and ineffectiveness when healthy. Vaughn said that shutting down Simmons wasn’t even considered and that the team is focused on getting Simmons healthy again. Charania explains the situation in more detail:

“There’s no plans for the Nets to shut him down, from what I’m told.” The hope is that he’s back in the near future, possibly in the next week or so. But as we’ve known, it’s been a moving target with Ben Simmons all season.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Celtics Lab 174: What's gone wrong with the Boston Celtics lately, and how they can fix it with Chris Forsberg
Boston, MA23 minutes ago
Re-drafting Steelers picks in new 7-round NFL mock draft sim
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN19 hours ago
Report: Titans shopped Derrick Henry for trade during NFL Combine
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Why there is not actually a precedent to suspend Ja Morant for 50 games, explained
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Boston's Marcus Smart falls in redraft of NBA's 2014 class
Boston, MA4 hours ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy