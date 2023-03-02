Aaron Carter's Mom Wants a Homicide Investigation & She Shared 'Awful' Death Scene Photos

Pop star Aaron Carter's mom just put police and the coroner on blast for the way they handled her son's death, and she now wants the case treated as a possible homicide.

Jane Carter, mother of Aaron and the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, tore into investigators in a series of Facebook posts on Wednesday, citing questions she still has about the case.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Carter's mom also posted several graphic photos that she says were taken in Carter's bathroom after his death, which show discarded clothes, a full bathtub and what appears to be feces. She says the photos were not taken by police.

"I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," she wrote in the post.

She added in a follow-up post that she "had" to post the "awful" photos because she hasn't been able to get police to take her seriously, and she's concerned that police didn't lock down the scene of his death properly.

Aaron Carter was found dead at the age of 34 on November 5, 2022 at his home in Lancaster, California. He was in the bathtub at the time, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Carter, who goes by Jane Schneck on Facebook, alleges that her son's death has been written off as an "accidental drug overdose" without a full investigation.

Carter's mom and his on-and-off fiancee, Melanie Martin, told TMZ in January that a coroner ruled out drowning as his cause of death.

Records show that the coroner hasn't reached a clear cause of death in the case at this point. Instead, the case has been deferred "pending additional investigation."

Jane Carter claims that a "proper investigation was not done" and she's shared some of her suspicions on Facebook, although police have not addressed her specific allegations.

"There are people who must be held accountable," she wrote.

Carter was a child star who followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, before his life was derailed by addiction issues.

He checked into rehab about six weeks before his death last year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital.