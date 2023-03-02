Open in App
Iowa State
The Avery Journal-Times

15 finalists on 2023 Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

By Field Level Media,

5 days ago

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association revealed the 15 men's college basketball players on the late-season watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which is annually awarded to the nation's most outstanding player.

The list includes Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis, Purdue's Zach Edey, Alabama's Brandon Miller, UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, who won the award in 2022.

The 2023 Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented by its namesake at the upcoming NCAA Final Four in Houston. A formal event honoring the recipient will be scheduled at a later date and held in St. Louis.

Since the 1958-59 college basketball season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of Robertson, a Hall of Fame player at the University of Cincinnati and a two-time recipient of the USBWA's Player of the Year award.

The full late-season watch list:

Armando Bacot (North Carolina)

Antoine Davis (Detroit)

Kendric Davis (Memphis)

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

--Field Level Media

