Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown takes part ownership of Arena team

Former NFL All-Pro Antonio Brown promised to be hands on in his new role as a part-owner of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League.