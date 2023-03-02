Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Free agent S Jessie Bates wants contract 'that blows people away'

By Cory Kinnan,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3yX0_0l5fsvue00

The Cleveland Browns have been connected to free agent safety Jessie Bates for over a week now. While Bates is one of a few potential targets, there seems to be real smoke to the link between him and the Browns. However, at the NFL Scouting Combine, Dawgs by Nature’s Jared Mueller is hearing that the former Cincinnati Bengals’ playmaker is looking to break the bank. Mueller states:

“The Jessie Bates III rumor is real but Bates is hoping for a contract that blows people away.”

Free agency opens up in two weeks, so it will be interesting to see how the Browns look to fill the void left by the release of John Johnson III.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Re-drafting Steelers picks in new 7-round NFL mock draft sim
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
There's a growing belief that Bears could trade back twice in NFL draft
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Available free agent defensive tackles for Bears in 2023
Chicago, IL55 minutes ago
Report: Titans shopped Derrick Henry for trade during NFL Combine
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC1 day ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Saints sign former Seahawks safety, Chiefs Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
5 cheap depth pieces the Browns should bring back in free agency
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Raiders named perfect fit for Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Seahawks locking up Geno Smith sends message to other free agents
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
Rumored defensive coaching addition one step closer to joining Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Post-NFL Scouting Combine edition
Chicago, IL2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy