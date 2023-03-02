Open in App
Marion, IL
See more from this location?
WGN Radio

Meth flushed, dug up from southern Illinois sewer system

By Joey Schneider,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdO4P_0l5flIpA00

MARION, Ill. – One southern Illinois police department went to extremes to get rid of illegal drugs, not necessarily off the streets, but rather underground.

The Marion Police Department recently assigned crews to dig around one neighborhood, leading to the discovery of a bag of methamphetamine in the sewer system.

Marion Police Chief David Fitts tells FOX 2 they received a tip that led them to believe a suspicious substance was flushed down a toilet and made way in the city’s sewer system. Police obtained a warrant to further investigate.

After that, the city’s sewer department to use special cameras to detect substances underground. Police requested excavators to dig up around one house, finding a bag of drugs between two pipes

“It was exactly where we thought it would be,” Fitts tells FOX 2.

The experience of digging up the drugs was documented on the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page. One person is behind bars on a charge for possession of methamphetamine.

“My narcotics unit will stop at no length to get drugs out of our town,” Fitts added.

Marion, Illinois is nearly one hour and 30 minutes southeast of St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
4 gang leaders convicted of racketeering, murder in Missouri and Illinois
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Williamson Co. deputies: Gun recovered from wanted felon tied to cases in multiple major cities
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nurse pleads guilty after taking fentanyl from Marion, Illinois, hospital where she worked
Marion, IL1 day ago
Man arrested on cyberstalking, stalking charges
Carbondale, IL22 hours ago
Four Gangster Disciples Leaders Convicted of Racketeering Conspiracy and Murder
Cape Girardeau, MO23 hours ago
Flood warning issued for Ohio River at Paducah, affecting several counties in Kentucky and Illinois
Paducah, KY2 days ago
‘Wibbs’ signing off after 15 years at KFVS12
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Shots fired alert leads to arrest of Cape Girardeau man
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Home hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Officers With The Carmi Police Department Arrest Four Over The Weekend
Carmi, IL1 day ago
Carbondale Police investigate report of shots fired
Carbondale, IL2 days ago
Heartland News Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer Leaving KFVS12
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Addieville man faces charges after walking away from one vehicle wreck
Centralia, IL21 hours ago
Masterson Arrested For Aggravated Battery
Carmi, IL1 day ago
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
Silva, MO2 days ago
Police Beat for Saturday, March 4th, 2023
Centralia, IL3 days ago
Malden woman inside Hotshots Bar and Grill during Saturday’s shooting says it was terrifying
Cape Girardeau, MO23 hours ago
Semi truck blown over by high winds on I-24 in Kentucky
Paducah, KY4 days ago
Marion Police Department executes a unique search warrant
Marion, IL5 days ago
Two Arrested On White County Warrants
Mcleansboro, IL4 days ago
Police arrest one of the suspects involved in shooting at Hotshots in Cape Girardeau that injured 5
Cape Girardeau, MO3 days ago
New development causes nearby neighborhood backyards to flood after Friday's storms
Paducah, KY1 day ago
Three arrested for allegedly shooting 38 with Orbeez or airsoft type gun
Marion, IL5 days ago
School bus crashes into Cape Girardeau home
Cape Girardeau, MO5 days ago
Police Beat for Friday, March 3rd, 2023
Centralia, IL5 days ago
Cape Central students present classmate with car
Cape Girardeau, MO1 day ago
Illinois man charged in ‘most severe’ domestic violence case, says sheriff
Carterville, IL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy