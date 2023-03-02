Florida 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway locks in date for return visit

Florida is getting its quarterback of the future, DJ Lagway, back on campus over the weekend, according to a report from Corey Bender of Gators Online.

While this trip has been in the planning stages for some time, Florida finally locked in a date with Lagway to get him back on campus. He’d been eyeing Saturday, March 4, as a potential date and it looks like he settled on that weekend for his fifth trip to the Swamp.

Florida must bring in an elite quarterback in the next cycle, and Lagway fits the bill. He recently unlocked five-star status on the newly released On3 industry ranking and is recruiting other elite players to the university.

He most recently stopped by Gainesville in January for one of the Gators’ Junior Days. That was his first stop by the Swamp since committing to UF, and the quick return is an encouraging sign. Don’t forget that Lagway couldn’t have visited Florida over the past month as February serves as a dead period for football recruits.

Florida’s baseball team, which Lagway also plans on playing on, is hosting a weekend series with the Miami Hurricanes over the weekend. It wouldn’t be strange to see him around Condron Ballpark on Sunday after his visit.

