Open in App
Colleton County, SC
See more from this location?
taylorvilledailynews.com

Murdaugh’s lawyer attacks state’s alleged motive in South Carolina double murder trial

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,

5 days ago
(Reuters) -A lawyer for Richard “Alex” Murdaugh on Thursday accused investigators of fabricating evidence and said their theory of why their client killed his wife...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL15 hours ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC15 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
National retail chain closing another store in Florida
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy