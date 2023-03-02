Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lB8Ek_0l5fD4yd00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in central Oklahoma shot and killed a 69-year-old manager Wednesday, according to police.

Emergency crews responded around 5 p.m. after calls came in reporting a shooting at the facility, located near S.W. 44th and Council Rd.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead. Police subsequently identified the victim as Douglas Smith.

Police said that the employee, identified as 32-year-old Domonique Thompson, was having a disagreement with Smith, the manager.

At one point, Thompson allegedly took out a weapon and fatally shot Smith before fleeing in a red Dodge Charger.

Around 7 p.m., authorities spotted the vehicle in Payne County and attempted to pull the driver over. However, the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase.

Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, confirmed to KFOR that the Dodge Charger’s license plate matched the one seen leaving the distribution center. The suspect’s description matched as well.

Local News: Wichita Falls woman arrested for attempting to hit boyfriend with car

Eventually, the chase came to an end along Hwy 33, just northwest of Cashion, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Police officials said Thompson refused to surrender peacefully and a standoff ensued, prompting law enforcement officers from nearly a dozen different agencies to respond to the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said Thompson died during the standoff, but did not immediately provide further details.

“Today, our Hobby Lobby family mourns the loss of a valued and respected employee, Doug Smith, to a senseless and devastating act of violence,” David Green, Hobby Lobby Founder and CEO, told KFOR in a statement. “Our hearts are broken. We ask everyone to pray for the family, friends and co-workers of Doug, along with the first responders who quickly acted to protect our employees and secure our facility.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
OKC Police Asking For Help Identifying OKC School Burglary Suspects
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Wanted fugitive arrested in Johnston County
Oklahoma City, OK18 hours ago
Update to suspect arrested in violent spree across the Oklahoma City metro
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stillwater Police Asking For Help Identifying Suspect In Connection To Robbery Of USPS Mail Carrier
Stillwater, OK15 hours ago
Oklahoma teen pleads guilty to killing stepfather, Harrah man
Harrah, OK19 hours ago
Several Oklahomans out thousands after dealing with metro pool company
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Okla. couple allegedly killed man who lived with them and burned his body in a metal box
Mcloud, OK1 day ago
Okarche student injured in crash
Okarche, OK2 days ago
Student Arrested After Being Found With Firearm At OKC School
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Noble couple arrested on complaints of child neglect
Noble, OK1 day ago
GoFundMe to Assist Oklahoma School Bus Driver After Tornado Destroys Home
Norman, OK18 hours ago
Woman in custody after stuck in chimney in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Issue Impacting 911 Calls In Oklahoma City Resolved, Police Say
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
One person killed in motorcycle accident in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Animal Rescue Discovers 17 Dogs Dumped In Oklahoma City At Single Location
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
New Details Reveal Moments Before Homicide Of Woman Found At Lake Thunderbird
Norman, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma man found guilty of pregnant mother’s murder
Goldsby, OK1 day ago
Cleveland County couple charged with child neglect
Noble, OK2 days ago
OKC Police Identify Suspect, Victim In Deadly Hobby Lobby Distribution Center Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Police Identify Hobby Lobby Co-Workers Involved In Argument That Turned Into Deadly Shooting, Pursuit
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
20 pounds of meth seized during a traffic stop in Oklahoma
Stillwater, OK2 days ago
Pink Parrot Nightclub Closing After Stabbing, Owner Says
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Okarche High School student injured in car accident
Okarche, OK2 days ago
Police: Alleged burglar hit with crowbar by business owner
Oklahoma City, OK5 days ago
Oklahoma preemie born 12.5 ounces dies just over 3 months after first birthday
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
District attorney: Oklahoma man charged with murdering stranger
Norman, OK6 days ago
The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Oklahoma City & Tulsa
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy