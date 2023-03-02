Nvidia's RTX 4080, 4070 Ti Finally Arrive in the Steam Hardware Survey

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series (Ada Lovelace) GPUs are among the best graphics cards , and it looks like they're finally getting some love from gamers on Steam. The latest Steam Hardware Survey confirms that the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are starting to climb the ranks, albeit slowly.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has shown the most significant growth out of the three Ada Lovelace graphics cards. The graphics card currently sits in the 77th position and improves its participation on the Steam Hardware Survey by 0.14%. The GeForce RTX 4080 occupies the 74th spot, but its popularity has only grown by 0.07%. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 4090 , which debuted on the Steam hardware charts last month , has now settled in 53rd place on the ranking. That card's share increased by 0.08% over the month.

The GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards are admittedly far from breaking into the top ten most popular models. However, the big takeaway is that Ada is on the main page now. The GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti were previously on the API page.

At the same time, things haven't changed much at the top. The four-year-old GeForce GTX 1650 (Turing) is still the most prevalent graphics card for Steam gamers. The Turing-based graphics card recently dethroned the GeForce GTX 1060 (Pascal), which had been the reigning champ for quite a while now. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards have also gained significant traction. The GeForce RTX 3060 was the star of the survey, exhibiting a 0.72% improvement. The GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile also increased by 0.32%.

DirectX 12 Systems (Windows 10/11 With DX12 GPU)

On the other hand, AMD doesn't have any representation in the top ten. The best performer seems to be what Steam labels as "AMD Radeon Graphics," which probably groups up all the different AMD iGPUs that didn't qualify elsewhere. Unfortunately, it has stagnated and only showed a -0.09% variation over the month. The Radeon RX 580 (Polaris), which came out in 2017, is the only long-standing AMD graphics card on the Steam Hardware Survey. The aging performer is down at the 23rd position with a 1.2% share.

AMD's last-generation Radeon RX 6000-series (RDNA 2) products revealed modest gains. The Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 improved their shares by 0.01%. Although the Arc A770 and Arc A750 have been out for some time, Intel has yet to appear on the graphics card ranking on Steam. As a result, we suspect that Intel Arc likely has less than 0.01% participation. The same goes for AMD's latest Radeon RX 7900-series (RDNA 3) graphics cards, which arrived after Nvidia's Ada-powered offerings.

The 1080p (1920x1080) resolution (64.6%) remains the prevailing choice. However, Steam gamers are starting to get into higher resolutions. Steam's statistics show that the 1440p (2450x1440) resolution grew 1.27% over February.

Regarding processor trends, 67.17% (up 0.04%) of Steam users own Intel processors, whereas 32.8% use AMD chips. Hexa-core processors (33.42%) are the leading configuration among Steam gamers. As for operating systems, gamers continue to favor Windows 10 (62.33%), but Windows 11 (32.06%) adoption is gradually improving. Keep in mind, however, that not all Steam gamers participate in the survey.