leoweekly.com

Derby Soundstage 2023 To Feature T.I., Jeezy, And Trina By Gracie Vanover, 5 days ago

By Gracie Vanover, 5 days ago

Derby Soundstage, a hip-hop and R&B show in Louisville, is returning to Freedom Hall this year on Thursday, May 4, at 7. This year’s performers... ...