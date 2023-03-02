Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
CB Christian Gonzalez talks up Steelers HC Mike Tomlin at combine

By Curt Popejoy,

5 days ago
Few coaches draw the kind of praise that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin does from players. As a man, he is universally loved and respected and is the very definition of a player’s coach.

This adoration continues this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. According to NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, former Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez is just the latest prospect to gush about how relatable Tomlin was when they met.

Tomlin is something of a paradox. On one hand, he is the guy who can motivate players and really makes players want to play for him. At the same time, all this goodwill isn’t showing itself on the field in terms of wins.

Gonzalez is a solid first-round prospect who the Steelers could target if the team is unable to re-sign Cameron Sutton.

But I want to pass this question off to all of you. Should Tomlin’s team be better based on the amount of praise he’s given by players?

