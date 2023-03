MiddleEasy

Jon Jones Calls Volkanovski ‘Bada**’ After His War with Makhachev, Discusses P4P Ranking With Win Over Ciryl Gane By Craig Pekios, 5 days ago

By Craig Pekios, 5 days ago

Jon Jones is a very big fan of reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. ‘Bones’ is mere hours away from making his first walk to ...