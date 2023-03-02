Open in App
Asbury Park, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Asbury Park awards $18M bid for construction of new firehouse

5 days ago

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Fire Department, which has been headquartered in the same building on Main Street for over 120 years, will be getting a new firehouse after the City Council approved an $18 million bid for its construction.

The $18,084,000 bid was awarded to Wallace Contracting following a 4 to 0 vote with Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn absent during a special council meeting on Monday, February 27.

Wallace Contracting, which is based in Brick Township, was among 10 bidders who submitted base bids and numerous alternatives.

"I wish this were happening in different times when we could give the fire department everything that they hoped for. It's just not that time right now," Councilwoman Eileen Chapman said at the meeting.

The Asbury Park Firehouse located at 800 Main Street, which opened on July 1, 1900, will be reconstructed on city-owned property located at 200 Memorial Drive, which is currently being used as a municipal parking lot.

The city's current firehouse is more than a century old and firefighters have noted that its conditions have been gradually deteriorating for decades.

In the 1960s, the building suffered an electrical fire that destroyed the structure's roof. Following the fire, repairs were made, but they were inadequately done and, once settled, resulted in crooked doorways and uneven floors throughout the building.

The department was first promised a new firehouse during the mid-1900s, according to Fred Bates, President of Asbury Park Firefighter local 384. Later in 2006, the state Department of Labor ordered the firefighters to vacate the building until it was deemed structurally safe.

Bates told TAPinto on Thursday that he and the department are thrilled about the city taking steps to construct a new firehouse. "This was a huge milestone getting to this point; it's definitely never been this far before it's really starting to materialize. We're very grateful that the mayor and council supported us and kept pushing forward on this," Bates said.

No groundbreaking date has been set, but the next steps include securing various building permits.

The firehouse is home to three ambulances, a tour commander's vehicle and four fire trucks, including a rescue/fire operations truck, a pumper fire truck, a ladder truck and a reserve ladder truck, that must be parked outside the facility due to lack of spacing.

Also parked outside is an ambulance, but the new location will offer the department adequate spacing to store all their vehicles indoors.

"We're going to have a safe and healthy place to work in at some point in the future, which is something we haven't had in a very long time," Bates added.

Fifty-three firefighters, who are certified emergency medical technicians [EMTs], are currently employed by the city.

When the new firehouse is constructed and the old building is vacated, Mayor John Moor said that the council would then determine the outcome of the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCjw3_0l5epIoz00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Asbury Park, NJ newsLocal Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park Housing Authority to use HUD funding to complete property improvements
Asbury Park, NJ19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cedar Grove Town Council Passes Ordinance to Tear Down and Replace North End Fire House
Cedar Grove, NJ20 hours ago
Batter up – Owens Park on Deck for Nutley Township Improvements
Nutley, NJ19 hours ago
Save the Dates: Nutley Board of Commissioners Approve April and May Events
Nutley, NJ19 hours ago
Environmental Consultant Speaks to Town Council About Waste Collection Options
West Orange, NJ12 hours ago
Engineer Presents Traffic Counts in Hearings for 266 Rental Apts. and Townhouses by 287
Montville, NJ20 hours ago
PUBLIC NOTICE: Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey
Prospect Park, NJ13 hours ago
Scotch Plains Contracts with Grand Sanitation Inc. for Curbside Recycling Pickup
Scotch Plains, NJ20 hours ago
NJ Property Taxes Skyrocketing — By as Much as 33% in a Year in 1 City
Jersey City, NJ15 hours ago
Bloomfield to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Turf at Vassar Field
Bloomfield, NJ14 hours ago
Voice Your Opinion About Downtown Camden Development
Camden, NJ20 hours ago
East Brunswick Public Library: Mayor Cohen Clears the Air About Unfounded Asbestos Concerns
East Brunswick, NJ22 hours ago
Bayonne to Seek $1 Million Grant to Protect Firefighters
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Wednesday, March 8: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ11 hours ago
Plainfield: Some Residential Property Owners Will See Sewer Rebate in 2023
Plainfield, NJ2 days ago
Florham Park Police Chief Issues Notice to Residents
Florham Park, NJ1 day ago
Nabisco Implosion Date May Be Announced on March 10
Fair Lawn, NJ14 hours ago
Volunteer to Become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ18 hours ago
These New Jersey roads getting a makeover will make you jump for joy
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Looking for Volunteers, Denville Fire Department Hits Social Media
Denville, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Police Welcomes A Fifth New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ20 hours ago
Kenilworth Senior Citizen Calendar for March
Kenilworth, NJ5 hours ago
'LepreCon' Bar Crawl Subdued Compared to Years Past, Officials Confirm
Hoboken, NJ23 hours ago
Mayor Venezia Announces Intention to Run for State Assembly
Bloomfield, NJ14 hours ago
Newark Airport Construction Begins; Dropoff in Parking Garage
Newark, NJ2 days ago
NJ teens who set destructive Parkway fire will get locked up
Brick, NJ1 day ago
Wood-Ridge and Hasbrouck Heights Schools May Get Additional State Aid
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ19 hours ago
Neon Sign Inside Union Pharmacy Causes Fire
Union, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy