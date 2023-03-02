Asbury Park awards $18M bid for construction of new firehouse

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Fire Department, which has been headquartered in the same building on Main Street for over 120 years, will be getting a new firehouse after the City Council approved an $18 million bid for its construction.

The $18,084,000 bid was awarded to Wallace Contracting following a 4 to 0 vote with Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn absent during a special council meeting on Monday, February 27.

Wallace Contracting, which is based in Brick Township, was among 10 bidders who submitted base bids and numerous alternatives.

"I wish this were happening in different times when we could give the fire department everything that they hoped for. It's just not that time right now," Councilwoman Eileen Chapman said at the meeting.

The Asbury Park Firehouse located at 800 Main Street, which opened on July 1, 1900, will be reconstructed on city-owned property located at 200 Memorial Drive, which is currently being used as a municipal parking lot.

The city's current firehouse is more than a century old and firefighters have noted that its conditions have been gradually deteriorating for decades.

In the 1960s, the building suffered an electrical fire that destroyed the structure's roof. Following the fire, repairs were made, but they were inadequately done and, once settled, resulted in crooked doorways and uneven floors throughout the building.

The department was first promised a new firehouse during the mid-1900s, according to Fred Bates, President of Asbury Park Firefighter local 384. Later in 2006, the state Department of Labor ordered the firefighters to vacate the building until it was deemed structurally safe.

Bates told TAPinto on Thursday that he and the department are thrilled about the city taking steps to construct a new firehouse. "This was a huge milestone getting to this point; it's definitely never been this far before it's really starting to materialize. We're very grateful that the mayor and council supported us and kept pushing forward on this," Bates said.

No groundbreaking date has been set, but the next steps include securing various building permits.

The firehouse is home to three ambulances, a tour commander's vehicle and four fire trucks, including a rescue/fire operations truck, a pumper fire truck, a ladder truck and a reserve ladder truck, that must be parked outside the facility due to lack of spacing.

Also parked outside is an ambulance, but the new location will offer the department adequate spacing to store all their vehicles indoors.

"We're going to have a safe and healthy place to work in at some point in the future, which is something we haven't had in a very long time," Bates added.

Fifty-three firefighters, who are certified emergency medical technicians [EMTs], are currently employed by the city.

When the new firehouse is constructed and the old building is vacated, Mayor John Moor said that the council would then determine the outcome of the site.



