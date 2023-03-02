Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
KAJA KJ 97

Violinist Transforms Texas-Bound Flight Into Mid-Air Concert: WATCH

By Dani Medina,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaPnx_0l5ecroL00
Photo: Getty Images

Passengers on a flight from Las Vegas to Dallas were in for a treat.

A professional violinist serenaded passengers with a surprise mid-air performance at 30,000 feet, Southwest Airlines shared on social media Thursday (March 2). The video shows Brandon Elliot sitting at the front of the plane playing a beautiful song on his violin as passengers looked on and recorded videos. A flight attendant stood behind him with the speaker phone so the back of the plane could hear the stunning performance.

"Thanks for sharing your music and talents with us, Brandon," the airline wrote on Facebook.

Users in the comments were awestruck at the viral moment.

"Now THAT would flying enjoyable!" one user said.

"Looks like a very smooth ride," said another.

"its like a Titanic vibe," another joked.

Other viewers, however, weren't too much a fan of the impromptu live performance.

"I would need ear plugs. I like it quiet on the plane. I usually sleep," one user said.

"This is why I bring headphones," said another.

Watch the video for yourself below:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Camila Alves Shares Chaotic Experience On Texas Flight Struck By Lightning
Austin, TX4 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
San Angelo, TX28 days ago
Fort Worth mother who slit daughter's throat sentenced to 50 years
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
A dog was on the Lufthansa flight that hit turbulence so severe it sent 7 passengers to the hospital, and it took hours for the owner to learn if the pup was OK
Washington, DC5 days ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL8 days ago
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
Houston, TX25 days ago
Paint Rock ISD Ag Teacher Resigns Following Illicit Allegations
Paint Rock, TX16 days ago
A United Airlines plane was forced to turn around mid-flight after a passenger's portable battery pack burst into flames
San Diego, CA28 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy