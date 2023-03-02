Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson Talk 'Creed III'

"Creed III" stars Michael B. Jordan (Director/"Adonis Creed"), Jonathan Majors (Damian Anderson), Tessa Thompson (Bianca Creed) and Mila Davis-Kent (Amara Creed) discuss their third "Creed" film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb. Jonathan Majors talks about becoming an internet sex symbol, Michael B. Jordan discusses the reigns as director and much, much more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - We try to ask Michael B. Jordan about his Val-Zod Superman HBO Max project
00:25 - Michael B. Jordan talks directing for the first time
01:25 - Jonathan Majors on getting fit to play Kang the Conqueror vs. Dame
03:00 Tessa Thomson on acting with ASL and learning from her on-screen daughter
04:06 - What newcomer Mila Davis-Kent learned from her on-screen mom, Tessa Thompson
05:15 - Michael B. Jordan has seen ‘Creed III’ over 100 times, and will only watch it one more time
05:55 - Jonathan Majors on playing Michael B. Jordan’s older 'brother,' despite being younger
06:30 - Why Michael B. Jordan never said 'Action' on the set of ‘Creed III’
07:35 - Jonathan Majors discusses whether his ‘Creed III’ antagonist is a good person
08:25 - Tessa Thompson on Michael B. Jordan as a director
Comments / 0