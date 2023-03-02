Open in App
Orange County, CA
See more from this location?
Orange Coast Magazine

Three Free Monthly Events for Kid-Friendly Fun in Orange County

By Colette Nguyen,

5 days ago

Kids Club at Bella Terra

What : Kids Club is all about exploring, learning, crafts, story time, and fun performances at The Green in front of Century Theatre. March’s event is International Women’s Day-themed, and will explore Women in Business and include a ballet lesson, an exercise class for Mom, and more. Each event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required at bellaterra-hb.com/events .
When : 1st Monday of every month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where : 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UQ3m_0l5eZAgd00
A reptile show at PC Grommets Kids Club. Photograph Courtesy of Pacific City

PC Grommets Kids Club at Pacific City

What : The PC Grommets Kids Club takes place at the children’s play area in front of Sephora, where kids can enjoy a group story time, new crafts each month, and a host of fun activities that range from sing-alongs and dancing with ballerinas to meeting pirates and mermaids. Each event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit gopacificcity.com/kids-club .
When : 3rd Tuesday of every month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where : 21010 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Toddlers and Tunes at Irvine Spectrum Center

What : Families are welcome to join Toddlers and Tunes at the Giant Wheel Lawn and enjoy complimentary Ferris wheel and carousel rides, games, an interactive DJ, and limited-time offers from participating retailers. Each event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit irvinespectrumcenter.com/events-promotions/toddlers-tunes .
When : 1st Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where : 670 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

The post Three Free Monthly Events for Kid-Friendly Fun in Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange County, CA newsLocal Orange County, CA
This Seal Beach-Based Design House Has Worked With Everyone From Netflix to Pendelton
Seal Beach, CA3 days ago
Disabled mountain lion orphaned in Orange County car crash rescued by sanctuary
Alpine, CA1 day ago
6-year-old injured during dirt bike competition in Palmdale
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
8 Mouthwatering fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles: where to get the best fish fry Friday fix!
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Inglewood Code Enforcement goes after Girl Scout, mom selling Girl Scout cookies on street corner
Inglewood, CA1 day ago
PODCAST: Frantone's Pizza is closing this summer
Downey, CA1 day ago
Chef Ivan Calderon has opened a new taco restaurant in Old Town Tustin
Tustin, CA2 days ago
Headlines: Palos Verdes Estates May Be Ruled Liable for Allowing Local Surf Gang to Harass Out-of-Town Surfers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Discover Unique Treasures and Great Bargains at Today’s PCC Flea Market
Pasadena, CA3 days ago
PhoHolic is Coming to Collage
Costa Mesa, CA4 days ago
4 Places to Visit at Pacific City and Main Street in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA5 days ago
Issa Rae’s Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Opens Its Fourth Community-Driven Café In Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Portions of California home seen hanging over cliff after landslide in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA3 days ago
Newport Beach families left in limbo after dangerous landslide threatens their homes
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
San Pedro Fish Market Presents FISH FRIDAYS
Long Beach, CA8 days ago
Major grocery store opens new location in Los Angeles County
Norwalk, CA4 days ago
L.A. planning changes to combat street takeovers in ‘Fast & Furious’ neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
17-year-old straight-A student fatally stabbed outside El Sereno restaurant
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Torrance's Alpine Village closes after more than 50 years
Torrance, CA4 days ago
From Boom to Bust: The Fall of Carousel Mall in San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
The largest planned logistics and business park in North America gets under way in Southern California
Moreno Valley, CA1 day ago
Irvine Police Held Up for Hours
Irvine, CA1 day ago
In a Largely Black and Latino Community, Neighbors Worry About The Oil Wells In Their Midst
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LA County's New Housing Projects Open for Homeless College Students in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Man recovers from extremely rare brain operation at St. Mary's Medical Center in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA4 days ago
Newport Beach Home on the Brink After Cliff Collapse
Newport Beach, CA3 days ago
Report: Pete Davidson crashes car into house in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles residents outraged over removal park fence intended to deter homeless encampments
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy