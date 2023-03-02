Three Free Monthly Events for Kid-Friendly Fun in Orange County

Kids Club at Bella Terra

What : Kids Club is all about exploring, learning, crafts, story time, and fun performances at The Green in front of Century Theatre. March’s event is International Women’s Day-themed, and will explore Women in Business and include a ballet lesson, an exercise class for Mom, and more. Each event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required at bellaterra-hb.com/events .

When : 1st Monday of every month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where : 7777 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach

PC Grommets Kids Club at Pacific City

What : The PC Grommets Kids Club takes place at the children’s play area in front of Sephora, where kids can enjoy a group story time, new crafts each month, and a host of fun activities that range from sing-alongs and dancing with ballerinas to meeting pirates and mermaids. Each event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit gopacificcity.com/kids-club .

When : 3rd Tuesday of every month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where : 21010 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Toddlers and Tunes at Irvine Spectrum Center

What : Families are welcome to join Toddlers and Tunes at the Giant Wheel Lawn and enjoy complimentary Ferris wheel and carousel rides, games, an interactive DJ, and limited-time offers from participating retailers. Each event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit irvinespectrumcenter.com/events-promotions/toddlers-tunes .

When : 1st Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where : 670 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

