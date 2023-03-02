Orlando
Change location
See more from this location?
Orlando, FL
am1070theanswer.com
DeSantis takes aim at prosecutor after TV crew attack
By MIKE SCHNEIDERANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press,5 days ago
By MIKE SCHNEIDERANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press,5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fresh off removing one Democratic prosecutor, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is eyeing another over how she handled cases involving a suspect...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0