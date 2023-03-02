Candace Cameron Bure Brags About Her 'Sweet' Husband After Strangely Praying For People To 'Turn To Jesus'

mega

Candace Cameron Bure loves her husband — and Jesus.

Less than one week after she sparked controversy for her religious remarks, the Full House star took to Instagram to boast about how awesome her husband, Valeri Bure , is.

"I’m going to go eat dinner," the mother-of-three — who shares Natasha , 24, Maksim , 21, and Lev , 23, with her partner — explained on Wednesday, March 1, while providing an update about her day to fans.

"My husband is so sweet. He makes me dinner almost every single night and he’s such a wonderful chef," Bure bragged, as she was seated inside her car.

"It’s just a way that he loves me, you know, by making me dinner," the 46-year-old gushed about the former NHL athlete, 48 — whom she tied the knot with in 1996. "So I get home from my office and there’s dinner on the table. It’s so sweet and it’s amazing because he’s an amazing chef."

While Bure was excited to head home and enjoy a delicious meal, some social media users were still left less than thrilled about her recent controversial Instagram caption.

"@jesusrevolutionmovie hits theaters THIS FRIDAY, February 24th ✨ which means if you didn’t have any weekend plans, now you do!" the One Step Closer Bible author's message began, except her next words truly threw her followers for a loop.

"Ultimately I pray this movie is used for His glory, and for people to hear the gospel and turn to Jesus ," Bure confessed, as critics quickly ridiculed the actress for attempting to persuade fans to join her religious beliefs.

"I love how people fueled by bigotry and hatred think some soft music and pretty pictures makes their cult of division and oppression OK," one user wrote, while another slammed the film, stating, "this is a horrible movie, the man in real life that this movie is about led people to Christ and taught people in a very unbiblical way and as a Christian strong in my faith I can not watch this ."

A third user was left offended by Bure and the movie's allegedly homophobic ideas , saying: "Can i tell you that this lesbian has already turned to Jesus. Remember everyone's journey with God and Jesus is different. Just because it isn't your journey doesn't make it any less. Why not just say 'I hope people enjoy the film' and let them get their OWN message from it?"