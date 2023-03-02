Open in App
Houston, TX
Inside The Astros

Astros' Garcia on Grapefruit League Debut: 'It Was A Good Start To The Spring'

By Denton Ramsey,

5 days ago

Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia is putting signature 'rock the baby' move to rest with new pitch clock in 2023

Whether you loved it or hated it, Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia will no longer be 'rocking the baby' in his windup in 2023.

That's due primarily to the new pitch clock in place, and it means adapting to a new pitching style in a sport that is borderline obsessive with routines.

Garcia made his first start of spring training on Tuesday against the New York Mets, with catcher Korey Lee calling the signs behind the plate.

And his new windup looks good -- and not rushed -- except for on one occasion on an 0-2 count where Garcia wanted to throw a cutter but elected for a fastball instead with the pitch clock running out.

"I was running out of time and I didn’t get the pitch I wanted and just threw a fastball," Garcia told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart . "I didn’t want to get a ball, so I threw a fastball right down the middle, and it worked."

Garcia tossed two sparkling innings on Tuesday afternoon, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters in an 8-4 Astros win.

"It went good, and I felt good," Garcia said. "It was a good start to the spring."

After spending a majority of last season in the minor leagues, where the pitch clock was already being implemented, Lee believes Garcia will adapt to the new change over time.

"It’s just him kind of getting used to everything, the rhythm of the clock and knowing what Luis wants to do in that situation," Lee said. "Sometimes, you know what, it might happen a lot this year, not knowing what is going to come. We might talk about something and have a [predetermined] pitch if the clock’s coming down. At the end of the day, he looked really, really [good] and was confident in all his pitches."

Garcia went 15-8 with a 3.62 ERA last season over 28 starts, and is projected to be the fourth starting pitcher in a five-man rotation in 2023.

