Former Mississippi State Standout Martin Emerson Jr. Continues to Make Waves With Cleveland Browns

Former Mississippi State standout Martin Emerson Jr. shares how his toughness impacts his team.

Former Mississippi State defender Martin Emerson Jr. was well-know for his contributions on the defensive side of the ball in Starkville, and it's clear they've translated to the NFL level for the Cleveland Browns.

Reporters recently asked Emerson Jr. about his strengths on the field and what he brings to the table overall. Tangibly, there's plenty to like, but there's a lot to be said about what Emerson brings from the intangibles perspective as well.

Emerson explained what and how his toughness has helped strengthen the team.

"Physical big, great tackler. Versatile, feel like I can do a lot of things well," he said.

His motivation and determination to make a significant impact on the team are what have made him such a huge asset to the Browns. Emerson was the 68th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and ever since, he's consistently furthered his career at the next level.

"I always wanted to be the best at what I do," Emerson said. "I'm very competitive. It's all I know, I compete at everything."

Emerson's competitive nature has been a huge factor in showing his potential to the team. His hard work and willingness to work have inspired the team to keep pushing.

"So, just being the best means everything to me honestly. Because I just want to be the best version of me. I just want to keep seeing myself grow. I've been coming a long way, I know I've got a far way to go so I just want to keep improving."

Emerson finished out the 2022 season with the Browns with 63 combined tackles (51 solo), 15 passes defended and one sack as a rookie. How he continues to progress as a player who caught a lot of positive attention in his first year will be something to keep an eye on.