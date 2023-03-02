Nicole Combs Posts Adorable Photos & Sweet Birthday Tribute To Luke Combs

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Combs shared heartwarming photos with her superstar husband, reigning iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Artist of the Year Luke Combs , as she wished him a happy birthday on Thursday (March 2).

Nicole captioned the adorable black-and-whit snapshots: “happy birthday to mi love & the most incredible dad to tex 🤍 I’m sitting right next to you, so I’m just going to save all that mushy stuff for real life haha we love you!!”

Luke and his wife welcomed their firstborn child, son Tex Lawrence Combs, on Father’s Day in June 2022, days before the release of his 12-track project, Growin’ Up . The album’s follow-up, Gettin’ Old , is due at the end of the month, on March 24, as Luke kicks off his massive world tour. Luke, who is nominated in multiple categories at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards , has already released or teased several of the songs o the 18-track collection (including “Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old,” “Love You Anyway,” “Tattoo On A Sunburn,” “5 Leaf Clover” and more.

Days before his birthday, Luke shared the first photo he ever took with Nicole , writing in his caption: “From the second that I saw you, my whole world stood Still. After all this time, I’m just as in love as the day I made you mine. I ain’t stopped flying high and never will. I’m falling for you Still.”

See Nicole’s birthday tribute here :