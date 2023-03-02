Nelly Announces The Lineup For His Inaugural 'Hot In Herre' Festival

Photo: Getty Images

Nelly is getting into into the music festival business.



On Tuesday, February 28, the St. Louis native took to Instagram to announce his inaugural festival named after his hit song "Hot In Herre." The event is happening at DownsView Park in Toronto. In addition to Nelly's headlining performance, the show will also feature sets from Ne-Yo , Akon , T.I. , Rick Ross , Ja Rule , Chingy and Keri Hilson .



“Toronto is one of my favorite cities to perform in, and the fact that I get to come back and bring all the people that came up with me in the industry means everything,” Nelly said in a press release.

“We have a lot of surprises in store for you, Toronto, and the Hot in Herre team can’t wait for this summer," he added.



The one-day festival will come complete with a fully stocked bar and food trucks with plenty of shaded, seating areas. The VIP areas will feature front access to the stage, a lounge area and private bathrooms. Attendees will also be able to cop a fully catered VIP booth with a private booth, eight bottles, and air-conditioned bathrooms.



“From ‘Ride Wit Me’ to ‘Dilemma’ to ‘Just a Dream’ every song will likely strike a chord,” co-organizer Nostalgia Inc. said. “So come equipped with bucket hats, low-rise camouflage pants, and film cameras galore, because these artists are getting ready to transport their fans back to a time when the most important thing was updating your Facebook status.”



Hot In Herre Festival is going down June 24. Tickets are currently on sale now on the festival's website.