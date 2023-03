The Daily South

JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares How Her Daughters Feel About Those ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Kissing Scenes By Meghan Overdeep, 5 days ago

By Meghan Overdeep, 5 days ago

JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s children understand that their mom’s job sometimes involves smooching men who aren’t their dad. The Florida-born actress has two daughters—Emerson, 9, and ...