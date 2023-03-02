Dolphins Basically Saying Goodbye to Gesicki ... Without Actually Saying Goodbye

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is a pending free agent who is expected to end up with another team

The Miami Dolphins aren’t pushing tight end Mike Gesicki out the door, but they are holding it open for him … to leave.

Gesicki is a pending free agent, his contract with the Miami Dolphins will be up come March 15, and he will soon be testing the market for the first time in his NFL career in order to win a big payday.

General Manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel both said at the combine this week said they wouldn’t “close the door” on allowing the former 2018 second-round draft pick to return, but they both pointed to the free agent market.

“I think that Mike has earned the opportunity to test the market and I very much encourage that,” were some of the key words used by McDaniel.

This sentiment was echoed by Grier.

“Mike Gesicki has earned the right to become a free agent,” Grier said. “He’s been a productive player and I’m sure he’ll have some suitors. He’s earned the right and I’m sure he’s excited to see what his free agency options are.”

It’s not like the Dolphins don’t like Gesicki as a player or a person. He’s a good locker room presence, a high-character guy, a playmaker, and someone who brings that intensity on game day. But it’s clear he doesn’t fit McDaniel’s scheme on offense.

Gesicki’s yards and receptions rose every year after his rookie season, but that changed in 2022 when his usage dropped. There already was speculation prior to the season that the tight end wouldn’t fit the new head coach’s scheme because the offense relies more on blocking by tight ends and Gesicki has never been a polished blocker.

As a result, Durham Smythe took over as the predominant tight end, while Gesicki’s receptions, yards and snap counts dropped to their lowest totals since his rookie year.

DOLPHINS COMMENTS ON OTHER CONTRACT SITUATIONS

By saying without saying, it’s quite clear that Gesicki is not in the organization's future plans when you compare Grier’s words at the combine about some other Dolphins players.

On defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who is entering his 2023 season on his fifth-year option and whether the Dolphins want to sign him to a long-term extension: “He loves our organization. We love him. We’d like to have him here for a long time.”

On starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the decision to use or skip his fifth-year option or even possibly give him a long-term deal: "He’s our quarterback and he’s our quarterback here to be successful for a long time.”

On the Dolphins' 2022 backfield duo of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, both of whom are pending free agents: "We’d be very excited to have them back.”

But on Gesicki?

“For him to have that opportunity to go earn, we very much encourage that,” McDaniel said.



The statements Grier gave on Gesicki are more toward the tone of the remarks Grier gave about former wide receiver DeVante Parker prior to the start of the 2022 season. Parker was soon traded afterward to the New England Patriots.

Grier said there are certain factors that would lead to the Dolphins retaining the services of Gesicki, but it would have to be at the right price.

At the combine, Grier said he wasn’t sure what the price range would be, but according to Spotrac the projected value of Gesicki’s contract would be somewhere near a four-year deal averaging $8.2 million per season.

With the Dolphins roughly $15 million over the cap already and with financial decisions being made on players who the team would use on the field considerably more, the pieces just don't add to Gesicki being back in Miami for another season.

And the Dolphins almost have said as much without actually saying it.