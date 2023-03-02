Gators Guard Trey Bonham Named to SEC Community Service Team

Florida Gators guard Trey Bonham earns recognition on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team.

Photo: Trey Bonham; Credit: Zach Goodall

Gators guard Trey Bonham was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team, the program announced Thursday.

Bonham joined several teammates to volunteer at a carnival event at a local elementary school, helping run a basketball station among other activities. He has also participated in UF's Black Student-Athlete Council.

He joins other notable Gators to receive the honor, including Anthony Duruji (2020-22), Kevarrius Hayes (2018-19), Chris Chiozza (2017), DeVon Walker (2016), Jacob Kurtz (2015), Will Yeguete (2012, 2014), Patric Young (2013), Chandler Parsons (2011), Dan Werner (2010), Walter Hodge (2008-09), Lee Humphrey (2006-07), David Lee (2004-05), Matt Bonner (2001-03), Brent Wright (2000) and Patrick O'Connor (1999).

Bonham entered the fold in Gainesville after two seasons at the Virginia Military Institute, where he statistically proved to be one of the most efficient guards in college basketball. Shooting 47.8% from the floor, 34.8% from beyond the arc and 82.6% from the charity stripe in 2021-22, he was deemed an "analytics find" by the Gators.

Following his commitment to Florida, the Mobile, Ala., native shared his liking for the program, Todd Golden's new staff at the time and a goal to bring his high level of scoring production to the SEC in an exclusive interview with All Gators .

"We had a breakfast, and coach just laid it all out how he sees me," Bonham recalled of his official visit in April. "I mean, we've been talking about it the whole weekend. He just asked if I was ready to be a Gator, and I told him, 'I've been ready before I even got to Gainesville. I would have committed before my visit.'"

Despite ups and downs throughout his junior season, Bonham's showcased the scoring skillset that drew the staff toward him to fill a spot on the reconstructed roster in 2022-23 at points. He's averaged six points on 36.9% from the floor, two rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 28 games played this season, including 13 starts early.

Bonham is tied for the record of most three-pointers made without a miss in Florida history, knocking down all seven attempts from beyond the arc he had against FAMU on Nov. 30.

Now, he joins a bevy of other talents around the conference on the community service team.

You can find the complete 2022-23 Men's Basketball Community Service Team list below.

Noah Gurley, Alabama

Derrian Ford, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Auburn

Trey Bonham, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

CJ Fredrick, Kentucky

KJ Williams, LSU

Jaemyn Brakefield, Ole Miss

Isaac Stansbury, Mississippi State

Ben Sternberg, Missouri

Hayden Brown, South Carolina

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

