Hornets Have to Commit to New Identity Without LaMelo Ball

Charlotte will look significantly different down the stretch.

Any time you lose a member of your starting five, there's a bit of an adjustment period. The Hornets have become all too familiar with having to adjust this season as they've dealt with an abundance of injuries, dating back to preseason play.

When you lose someone like LaMelo Ball, though, that adjustment is exacerbated. The offense runs through him and it's not just about making shots. Obviously, he's a dynamic scorer but it's more so about what he does to get others the ball and creating high percentage looks.

His absence was evident in Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, especially in the opening minutes of the game. The Hornets went 0/8 from the field with a pair of turnovers to begin the night and didn't score their first points of the game until nearly five minutes in.

As a team, the Hornets shot just 36% from the floor (32/88) and 27% from three-point range (9/33).

"It's important for us to understand once you have a way to play, you got to commit to that," said head coach Steve Clifford. "From now until the end of the year, we're not going to be scoring 135 [points] anymore. We'll play a lot better than this offensively. But we're going to have to defend, rebound, and be low turnover every night."

One guy that's going to help replace Ball's production in the backcourt is Dennis Smith Jr., who has really rounded into a key piece for the Hornets off the bench. With Ball out, Clifford will roll with Kelly Oubre Jr. at the two and have Smith still coming off the bench. Although his role won't change all that much, Smith will have to be more of a facilitator on the offensive end when he is in the game.

“For me, I would say it’s a feeling out process," said Smith. "Some guys may say something different, but it’s just been so many players in and out all year it’s tough to gauge exactly what it looks like. I think when we’re fully healthy though we can play with anybody.

“When he says that he’s just talking about having an identity because every good team has one. It’s just the things that he says, if we want to start blitzing somebody, everybody’s got to understand we are blitzing. Two guys are blitzing and the other three guys have to rotate to the next man. So it’s just being disciplined, and like I said offensively it’s still going to be an adjustment. We have to adjust without P.J. (Washington Jr.) and LaMelo (Ball), but we can have our identity on defense and let that take care of the game for us.”

