Clip Of Defensive Lineman's 40-Yard Dash At NFL Combine Going Viral Thursday

By Cameron Flynn,

5 days ago

Players who run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash are considered some of the best athletes in all of football.

Tyreek Hill ran a reported 4.29 40-yard dash at his South Alabama Pro Day in 2016. D.K. Metcalf turned heads in 2019 when the 6'4", nearly 240-pound wideout clocked in with 4.33 speed.

But if you've ever imagined a player two inches taller than Metcalf, nearly 50 pounds heavier than Hill and one who possesses the same caliber of wheels as both, former Virginia Tech star Amare Barno checked all those boxes at the NFL Combine last season.

Barno, a 2022 sixth-round pick of the Panthers, ran a blazing-fast 4.36 at the Combine last spring. The *checks notes* pass rusher was measured at 6'6" and 245 pounds.

Today, the Panthers reminded the NFL world of their combine warrior's performance last year. Take a look at Barno's 40-yard dash - the fastest for a defensive lineman in combine history - here :

A two-year starter at Virginia Tech, Barno broke onto the scene during his junior season with the Hokies. He logged 6.5 sacks and a whopping 16 tackles for loss in 2020, while also adding two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In his first professional campaign this past season, Barno appeared in nine games for Carolina. He tallied nine tackles and two sacks while playing only 51 total defensive snaps.

Barno and the Panthers will look to bounce back from an up-and-down 2022 season this coming fall.

