Police: 4 men from NYC arrested for AT&T robbery in Monroe

Police say four men from New York City were arrested for robbing an AT&T store in Orange County and threatening the clerk with a gun.

The clerk tells News 12 that he was closing the store on Route 17M in Monroe when a group of masked men rushed in and pushed him around while demanding cash and merchandise.

“At first, I was going to say we are closed, but then I saw them rushing toward me. They grabbed me and said they had a weapon," said William Raymond.

Monroe police say the four men stormed into the store Tuesday at 7 p.m. in disguise.

"Ski masks and hoods and black jackets," said Raymond. "I could only see their eyes.”

Police say the group got away with more than $50,000 in cash and merchandise that they forced Raymond to get from the safe.

“They took whatever they wanted and left. I called 911 on my Apple Watch," said the clerk.

The men were nabbed in Mount Vernon, headed back to New York City – where police say they’re from.

Authorities shared a photo showing the spread of cash, cellphones, smart watches and AirPods they say the men were caught with.

The suspects, 22-year-old Boubakar Toure, 21-year-old Amadou Niono, 20-year-old Aguibou Karambe and Isaiah Graham, are charged with robbery, kidnapping, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

Toure is also charged with being a fugitive from justice for a separate crime in Pennsylvania.

He's being held in Orange County Jail without bail.

Bail was set for his three alleged accomplices who for now, also remain behind bars.

Monroe police say the incident remains under investigation. They’re asking anyone with information to call them at 845-782-8644.