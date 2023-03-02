Q&A with Mableton City Council District 4 candidates

Robert Graham Special

Voters in the new city of Mableton are in the midst of electing their first mayor and City Council since cityhood was approved last fall.

In addition to the mayor's race, there are six council districts on the ballot in the March 21 election. Early voting began Monday.

Candidates must win a majority — more than 50% of the vote — to be elected, creating the potential for an April 18 runoff.

The mayor is elected citywide, and the council candidates will be elected by the residents of the district they are running to represent.

The MDJ reached out to candidates for mayor and City Council with a list of questions. In District 4, eight candidates qualified to run, more than any other race: Jennifer Anthony, Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown, Heidi Dasinger, Robert Graham, Shanequa Moore, Brian Patrick and Robb Pendleton.

Their responses are printed below.

Jennifer Anthony

Family: (Did not answer)

Residence: Mableton, GA (District 4)

Occupation: School Administrator

Age: 40

Education: B.S. Auburn University, Ed.D Liberty University

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Lithonia, GA

Email where voters can reach you: JenniferAnthonydistrict4@gmail.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: I am running for Mableton City Council because I love Mableton and want to see Mableton be the economic and cultural hub for Cobb County. I have always had a passion for civic leadership and service. I have had distinct opportunities to work with a variety of organizations and entities to enact change. I was a 2018 Urban Leaders Fellow that worked directly with Atlanta City Council to help curate policy for several issues plaguing the city including home affordability and existing infrastructure. I also am a 2020 fellow of the Georgia Center for Excellence in Education that champions our legislators, community members, businesses, and nonprofits to enact feasible change for Georgia students. As cityhood is such a divisive topic for many of the residents, it is important that I use my skill set to be a bridge builder. My campaign slogan is “Mableton Strong,” and I am poised for the challenge to create a community with a clear vision and measurable goals.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: State law recognizes the need of growing cities by stating, “municipal corporations are created for the purpose of providing local governmental services and for ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of persons and the protection of property in areas being used primarily for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional purposes” (O.C.G.A. § 36-36-51(1)). Cities exist to provide services to growing areas and residents enhanced amenities, which in turn can raise property values. Cities also serve to provide a sense of identity and community. Many residents appreciate having access to a smaller more responsive local government, where a mayor-council represent a few thousand people, allowing for decision-making to be in direct correlation to the needs of neighborhoods.

I understand the annexation opposition including the ballot verbiage. As a leader, it is my duty to not disenfranchise any voter. Therefore, I want to ensure that honest and transparent conversations take place and solutions are presented. Real progress and resolutions are born from communicating, collaborating, and compromising. For the success of the city that is in its infancy, we need leaders who have a skill set and willingness to unite our Mableton residents instead of already starting out with discord.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: The transit sales tax referendum has the potential to be a major catalyst toward regional transit. The current proposal is a long-term investment and is looking toward the future population boom that the current infrastructure and systems are not yet equipped to handle. The beauty of Mableton is that it is so convenient to major highways and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, and part of economic boom is the ability to have access to adequate transportation. I also recognize that many communities are not in favor of a transportation overhaul or the 30-year sales tax option. But I believe it is important to look at the big picture and from a generational perspective. What do we want a thriving city to look like? What businesses and economy do we want to have? What will attract new businesses to Mableton? What quality of life are we developing for our children?

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: Affordable housing asks whether a family has enough income to rent or purchase and still have money left for other necessities? The federal government defines affordability as a household not paying more than 30% of their total income on housing expenses. For Mableton to determine how best to address affordable housing needs, we must examine the Area Median Income, calculated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. According to HUD, our area has a median income of $82,700, however a family of four making less than $66,150 is considered low income and maximum affordable housing cost should not exceed $1,600. We need to address the unbalanced distribution of affordable housing between the various districts in Mableton. Then examine potential options that address home affordability. Mableton can adopt inclusionary housing practices to create affordable housing. Utilizing community land trust that provide home affordability through land leasing and home ownership. Also, providing density bonuses that allow developers to build more units than what is allowed by typical zoning rules. Although no panacea exist to address affordability a comprehensive plan specific to local housing programs and community needs are essential, and our newly formed government must get it right.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: Raising taxes should never be the default response or quick solution to addressing fiscal needs. In most cases, it should be the last resort after all possible efforts have been exhausted. There are other options that provide greater stability and are more acceptable to residents and businesses. One thing that is often overlooked is the ability to manage our own real estate assets. By doing this, Mableton could potentially generate new revenue, stabilizing the general fund, and increasing the tax base. We must examine any privately owned lots that are underused and find ways to encourage development on those sites or support redevelopment to increase the taxable value of surrounding land. The city council must be able to target both public and privately owned land and prioritize goals according to future taxable value. The city council will need to examine and identify issues with any existing sites, including zoning obstacles. A city having control over its land use and zoning is one of the easiest routes to creating wealth. With proper governance and oversight many already existing assets could generate value and revenue stream to fund the local government budgets, pay for vital infrastructure, and potentially lower taxes.

Patricia J. Auch

Family: (Did not answer)

Residence: Mableton District 4

Occupation: Analytical Chemist/Regulatory Affairs

Age: 36

Education: Bachelors in Chemistry & Biology

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Athens, AL

Email where voters can reach you: patricia.auch.jc@gmail.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: District 4 consists of voting precincts Mableton 03, Mableton 04, and Lindley 01. When looking at the election results for each of those voting precincts, the majority of District 4 did not vote in favor of incorporation (64%, 73%, 51% voted in opposition, respectively). Many citizens do not feel that the way the city was formed was transparent, ethical, or even consensual considering most of this district voted against becoming a city. There are fears that because the desires of citizens in District 4 to remain unincorporated did not happen, they will not be adequately represented in city decisions going forward. That is why I am running. I want to ensure the voice and desires of District 4 are considered and represented in the decisions going forward in the new city of Mableton.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: Yes. I believe in local control and citizens having a choice in their government. The cityhood movement was a very divisive move against the county, cleaving off a city that is now the largest in Cobb. Many citizens were and still are adamantly opposed to being included into the new city of Mableton, and forcing those citizens to remain incorporated against their wishes will be of no benefit to anyone. For a new city to successfully launch, citizens have to be on the same page and united in the same goals. It is my belief that communities not on board with inclusion into the city should be allowed to de-annex.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: I have seen very few details about the proposed referendum. While I am supportive of transit solutions, I cannot say with certainty I will support a referendum without seeing a project list first. That’s just doing one’s due diligence, which I encourage everyone do on any referendum they vote for.

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: In theory, higher density housing increases supply, thereby making housing more affordable. However, there isn’t any data to support that higher-density zoning results in lower housing costs, and the opposite actually holds true for many cities. If you look at high-density cities like New York, L.A., San Francisco, or even Atlanta, it’s clear that higher density did not result in more affordable housing. One of the things that gets overlooked is that when density restrictions are removed, land values increase because there is more profit to be made per parcel. This drives up the cost of land. There are also some unintended consequences when increasing density, such as the increase in traffic, strain on the sewer system, and other issues that arise when services and infrastructure do not keep up with density growth. I think it’s important for city leaders and developers to listen to residents and build the type of housing the community wants. Even though I don’t believe higher density is necessarily going to be the solution to housing affordability, there are parts of South Cobb that are eager for higher density development, and I believe in listening to citizens and delivering the development they want.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: The proponents of the Mableton cityhood referendum campaigned under the premise of “same taxes, better service”, and told citizens this claim should be trusted because it is supported via the feasibility study conducted by the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government. So there should be no reason a tax increase should be necessary, and I will not vote to do so.

Cassandra Lynn Brown

Family: Husband Jeff, 2 Adult Daughters, Grandson

Residence: Brookmere Subdivision 20 years

Occupation: IT Sales @ Microsoft

Age: 58

Education: B.S. Political Science, Tuskegee University; U.S. Army veteran

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Email where voters can reach you: cassandra4mableton@gmail.com or www.cassandra4mableton.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: Hello, I am Cassandra Brown and I have lived in Mableton for twenty years. I am running to be your District 4 Council Person because I love our community; the family-friendly atmosphere, our convenient location, great people, our parks, small businesses, and I am passionate and excited about what this City will become.

Professionally, I spent 20 years at SITA, where I negotiated complex, multi-million-dollar contracts, managed budgets, oversaw a twenty-million-dollar book of business, and managed staff. I am presently employed in sales with Microsoft. Having managed large budgets, staff and complex negotiations with companies like Delta Air Lines and FedEx, I have the level of professional experience that will allow me to effectively participate, understand, and exercise a critical eye as we are selecting staff, and negotiating with vendors and Cobb County Government.

We all work hard for our money and want to protect the value of our largest investment, our homes. As we move forward with setting up and running the city, I will protect your investment as fiercely as I protect my own.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: There is already one bill pertaining to deannexation in general, GA HB374, under consideration at the State Legislature and another bill pending submission specific to the Mableton situation according to State Representative David Wilkerson. Any deannexation requests will need to be considered within the context of the applicable law.

In the meantime, it is imperative that once seated, the city leadership set about immediately holding public meetings to hear directly from all members of the city. We should engage in a transparent, honest, and factual dialogue about the future direction of our community. Finally, the city needs to create an ongoing, open forum where residents can share their concerns and ideas. Transparency and open dialogue are key.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: I support expanding transit options within Mableton, Cobb County, and throughout Metro Atlanta. A good public transportation system drives economic expansion, makes us attractive to employers, and it helps to ease traffic congestion. Based on the latest update, the Commission has yet to decide on what the sales tax referendum would actually look like, how many years, modes of transport, etc but in theory I would likely support.

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: Not necessarily, there are multiple factors that impact the affordability of housing such as zoning laws, land use regulations, cost of the land, finance interest rates, and cost of labor and construction. Mableton is no different than any other part of Cobb County or the Atlanta Metro in experiencing the affects of these market forces on housing affordability.

If affordable housing is the goal, then I believe that the best way forward is through private/public partnerships whereby local governments are able to get Community Grant Block Funding or similar grants that can be used to incent developers to build lower cost single family housing and or develop higher density housing with a percentage of units set aside for “workforce” housing.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: As a city council person, I have a fiduciary responsibility to manage our funds in a responsible and ethical manner. The decision to raise taxes is something that I would not take lightly and would require me to take into account the priorities and the desires of the community.

Heidi Dasinger

Family: Husband, David; four wonderful married children; nine precious grandchildren 10 to one year old

Residence: Denali Drive, Mableton

Occupation: Business Development Manager, Marietta Power and Water, City of Marietta

Age: 63 years

Education: Summa Cum Laude Graduate with Bachelor of Science Degree in Broadcast Journalism & Speech/Theatre, Troy University, 2022 Hall School of Journalism Public Relations Alumna of the Year

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Lived in Cobb County 40 years, born in Augusta, GA, father’s military service took me through 10 schools, so I grew up with lots of hometowns!

Email where voters can reach you: Heidi@Heidi4Mableton.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: Because Mableton Matters! This renewed city must begin tightly-managed fiscally and highly-efficient operationally. Having worked the past 10 years for the well-managed and former largest city - Marietta - I have developed economic development skills and will bring current experience to help make that happen in the now-largest city. A well-managed Mableton can spur economic development to improve home values and overall quality of life for residents through locally-determined zoning, tighter code enforcement, and enhanced parks and recreation. Additionally, I am a consensus builder by nature which has been recognized recently by my selection to and involvement in Leadership Cobb and Honorary Commanders whereby I was recognized in each for bringing this quality to these large and diverse groups. I have worked in management roles in various industries for the 30 prior years, including finance, legal services, healthcare, and technology. I was a small business owner for 15 years. I have been on three homeowner association boards, president of one, and held top leadership positions in Cobb County school programs, large churches, etc. I intend to provide honest, practical, common-sense, citizen-focused leadership to achieve the best for the most in an economical and efficient manner.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: Once we determine where we are going to staff initial employees and have firmly established the four services outlined in the new city charter, this is an issue needing immediate attention. I will suggest research on precedents set by other new or existing cities in Georgia, and beyond, to determine our options and potential courses of action on the part of the city council. Without a doubt, I will encourage input from my District 4 at Heidi@Heidi4Mableton.com and encourage the five other council members to do the same from their own districts. Under the leadership of the new mayor, I am willing to work closely with Cobb County and State of Georgia officials to do what is right for Mableton as a whole, versus any one part or any one group, as well as what then works well for Cobb County and our state in terms of the precedents that would be set by election overturning at the request of some. This is a very emotional issue, and all parties must be heard by the new mayor and council in a calm and thoughtful manner. Again, my goal is to achieve the best for the most.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: There is no question we need more innovative transit solutions to alleviate congestion and increase connectivity. Transportation is a huge issue for all of our county. It is a major focus in other Cobb cities, our counties’ three Community Improvement Districts, and most of metro Atlanta. It is a huge, interconnected, expensive, long-term challenge with many aspects and even more opinions. I believe a sales tax – approved by voters – is the best funding mechanism for transit given that a large percentage of the sales tax will be funded by those who live outside of Cobb County! The thousands who commute here daily for work as well as many other thousands who have fun at Six Flags and White Water, catch our World Series-winning-Braves in action at the Battery, and enjoy our wonderful array of parks, trails, and Chattahoochee River access will be the ones to help pay for this! Ultimately though, with such a huge proposal, I believe this is an issue the voters of Cobb County should be able to decide based on the merits of the proposal put forward. And you have that opportunity to make your opinion heard when you vote!

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: There is no silver bullet to solving our housing challenges and growing unaffordability. If we want employees of all ages, education, health status, and abilities to staff our growing economy of existing and new businesses, then we need places for them to live so they are close to work and do not spend a great part of their income and time traveling. Dual-income household members need a reasonable commute to work so they may also take care of their families, pets, and have time for a personal life outside of work. We need additional housing options that are built with high-quality codes and are also strictly maintained by the owners and residents in a manner which raises the bar for our entire city. Housing density needs to be balanced in the area in which it is built so there are food, banking, health, shopping, recreation, and other overall life services nearby. This is a very delicate balance. There are other countries and communities which have creative solutions in place which we must research and consider in expanding housing options. With a great amount of effort on all parties, I believe we can find a balanced solution for Mableton.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: No one can predict the future and what challenges may present in our new, large city of Mableton. My priority on the city council will be to put the breadth and depth of my four decades of business experience to work to make sure our city starts out and operates in a fiscally-responsible and highly-efficient manner. Of course, I want to make sure our taxpayers are protected! I am one of those taxpayers, and I am very sensitive to operating my household on a reasonable budget – always prepared for emergencies. This is no different for a city, our county, state or country. The city must create and maintain tight controls on a budget that is transparent for all taxpayers and understandable for the average adult citizen. I will work to keep taxes low while ensuring we provide the high-level of services that we all expect and deserve. My focus will be a higher return of investment on the tax dollars already collected in Mableton. Additionally, I will use my economic development background and skills to recruit additional economic investment to our city. By doing so, we can expand our commercial tax base further to protect taxpayers and homeowners.

Robert Graham

Family: (Did not answer)

Residence: Saint Patrick Dr SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Occupation: Paramedic and Business Owner with 15 years of service in EMS throughout the Greater Atlanta area, including Cobb County, in 2018 I founded my ambulance service that provides services to our community and surrounding areas including local hospitals and nursing homes

Age: 34

Education: Studied Sociology at Kennesaw State University, later became a nationally registered and licensed Paramedic

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Jackson, Mississippi

Email where voters can reach you: Vote@Graham2023.org

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: I am running for Mableton City Council because I believe in the power of community and the importance of good stewardship. I have a strong passion for serving others and making a difference in the lives of those around me. I have lived in several new cities in the area and have seen first hand the need for effective leadership that truly listens to the concerns of residents and works towards solutions that benefit everyone. I believe that I have the skills, experience, and drive to make a real impact on the city council, and I am eager to use my platform to serve the people of Mableton. That is why I am running for Mableton City Council District 4.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: I understand the importance of empathy and understanding in leadership. I was not excited nor supportive about the prospect of cityhood myself, and I understand the concerns of those proposing deannexation.

I vow to approach this issue with an open mind and heart, acknowledging and respecting the reasons behind the vote for cityhood as well as working with the residents in support of deannexation to find a solution that is fair for all parties.

Additionally, I will fight to keep the city from spending unnecessary tax dollars and losing essential services that we as a community already enjoy.

My goal as a leader is to bring all members of Mableton together and work towards creating a better future for our city. By working hand-in-hand, I am confident that we can find a solution that benefits everyone.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: As a candidate who is against new taxes and against raising taxes, I understand that transit is an important issue for our community, but I cannot support new or increased taxes at this time. There are other ways to address transit needs, such as working with the county to ensure equitable distribution of existing resources and exploring public-private partnerships.

I believe that one of the best ways to address transit needs is to work with the county to ensure that existing resources are being distributed equitably throughout the area. This includes advocating for existing resources and funding to be directed towards transit options that serve our community equitably and ensuring that our voices are heard at the county level.

Additionally, public-private partnerships can be an effective way to address transit needs without relying on tax increases. By working with businesses and other organizations, we can develop innovative solutions to improve transit options for our community.

Ultimately, I am committed to finding solutions that benefit our community without placing additional financial burdens on our residents. I will work tirelessly to ensure that the needs of Mableton are being met, and that we have access to safe, reliable, and efficient transit options.

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: While I believe that increasing housing density can be one approach to address the affordability of housing, I also recognize that it is not the only solution. It is important to consider a range of policies and strategies to make housing more affordable for our community.

As a member of the Mableton City Council, I would work to promote a balanced approach to increasing affordable housing that considers the unique needs and priorities of our community. This could include exploring options such as incentivizing developers to build a varied range of housing through the use of tax incentives.

Ultimately, any approach to increasing housing affordability in Mableton must be carefully considered and evaluated to ensure that it meets the needs of our community in a sustainable and equitable way. As a member of the City Council, I will work to identify and implement the most effective strategies to support affordable housing for all Mableton residents.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: I strongly believe that the burden of additional taxation should not be imposed on the hardworking citizens of our community. I am firmly against any new taxes and any proposals to raise taxes.

If elected to the Mableton City Council, I would work to identify alternative solutions and strategies that do not require additional taxation to support the needs of our community. This could include exploring opportunities for cost savings, prioritizing spending, and identifying new sources of revenue that do not require increased taxation.

Ultimately, any decision to increase taxes would have to be carefully considered and evaluated on a case-by-case basis, with input and feedback from the community. However, as a general principle, I am committed to finding fiscally responsible solutions that do not increase the tax burden on Mableton residents.

Shanequa E. Moore

Family: Daughter, Genesis, 11 years old

Residence: Sylvania Trail SE Mableton, GA 30126

Occupation: Chief Executive Officer of Community-based agency, I’RAISE Girls & Boys

Age: 35

Education: Masters's Degree in Social Work and Policy from Columbia University and Certification in Public Policy from Harvard University.

Have you served in elected office before: As an elected Board Officer in NYC for 3 years.

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Email where voters can reach you: mooreformableton@gmail.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: I moved to Mableton with the vision of a better life for my daughter and have since fallen in love with our city. I believe that Mableton has the potential to be one of the safest and most efficient cities in Georgia, and I am ready to be your champion to make that vision a reality.

I want my daughter and all of our kids to grow up in a safe, thriving, and resourceful community.

Mableton is a gem, with a rich history, and a strong community. My vision is to build upon this with

investment into our parks and recreation,Increased programming for children and familiesImproved infrastructure and equipment.More support for small businesses.Collaboration with schools and county to provide extended learning opportunities for our childrenEnsuring the safety and cleanliness of our city.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: The Georgia law relating to de-annexation must guide our decisions and actions; we must rely on it for matters to de-annex, in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: I believe a vibrant city requires us to think about and meet the needs of residents of all income levels. Movability is critical for Mableton to ensure we are meeting the needs of individuals and families to have more live, work, and play communities. Smart transportation is key. Our major arteries are already congested, therefore public transportation will become more and more essential. As a community, we will need to evaluate the tax referendum together and decide how to move forward.

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: I believe in creating access to ensure housing is attainable to all individuals and families including those on fixed-income, working families, essential workers and college students. I also believe in creating pathways and access for families to purchase homes. We must also support the senior community on fixed incomes, through housing options that enable seniors to age in place with dignity.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: One of my goals in running for city council is to advocate to keep taxes low. I believe we must make decisions in partnership with the community that will ensure the efficiency and safety of our city while keeping taxes as low as possible.

Brian Patrick

Family: Widower

Residence: Mableton GA

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Age: 36

Education: Business Marketing Penn State University

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Joliet, IL

Email where voters can reach you: info@electbrianpatrick.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: I see so much potential in our city and as a resident, I am deeply invested in seeing that potential come to life. I believe that with the right leaders we can create a long-term plan for Mableton that promotes sustainable economic growth, reliable city services, and a positive sense of community. To create this future we will need leaders in the city council who are passionate about our city, our people, and who possess the proper skillset and time to seriously devote themselves to this undertaking. For District 4, I believe I am that candidate.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: I respect the rights of any citizen to petition their government for what they feel is their fair representation. The right of a certain group of residents to request de-annexation is just as lawful as the right for residents to request cityhood. Just as those who support cityhood followed the legal and democratic means to achieve their ends, those who would like to de-annex are doing the same. If through that process they succeed, then I believe they should be allowed to de-annex. If that process does not succeed, I believe we should continue the conversation and the work to move forward as one city and one community.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: Currently, I don’t believe there are enough details on the proposed referendum to take an educated stance on this issue. For instance, we don’t yet know if the Commissioners will propose a 5 year sales tax for roadway and infrastructure repairs or a 30 year sales tax for expanding mass transit. Without this and an accompanying project list that shows how increasing the current M-SPLOST tax would positively affect Mableton residents, there is little to support or oppose. Ultimately, should a final plan reach the ballot, it will be up to all of Cobb county residents to decide upon - and that is something I do support

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: Housing affordability is a complex issue that is not solved simply by increasing the supply. Using Atlanta as an example, the city has built over 34,000 apartment units in the last decade but this additional supply has actually aided in decreasing affordability. With a growing labor shortage and increasing material costs it's more expensive than ever to build the structures needed to satisfy demand. With the price of building and managing properties, even if landlords set rental rates at cost, many would still not be able to afford the housing. In addition to more supply, a better solution requires reforming the government programs that provide subsidies to low income families. Program issues have resulted in record low landlord participation. Additionally, wage stagnation and inflation play a significant role in what is and isn’t affordable to a family. Any fix to an affordability crisis that doesn’t address the true core issues will only act as a temporary cure. Thus, increasing supply is only one part of a multi-faceted solution.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: If elected, it is my goal to deliver the city that was promised to voters - one that provides better services without raising their taxes. However, I do believe that leaders who govern in absolutes are dangerous to those they’re tasked to serve. There may come a time in the future where improving our city necessitates the raising of taxes and to not do so would be harmful to the city, its residents and our progress. What I can promise is that I will never vote to raise taxes in situations where the majority of residents in my district are not in agreement to do so.

Robb Pendleton

Family: (Did not answer)

Residence: Mableton, GA

Occupation: Associate Casting Director

Age: 33

Education: I attended the Full Sail Film Program from 2008 through 2010

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Inman, South Carolina

Email where voters can reach you: robbpendletoncitycouncil@gmail.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: The next few years will be crucial as our new city forms around us, and I’m running for city council because, as someone who has established roots in the area, I care too much about our community and Mableton’s future not to. Like all of you who call Mableton our home, I want what is best for the city, for my family, and for my friends and neighbors. The policy decisions and groundwork laid by the inaugural city government will leave a lasting mark on the way the city grows and takes shape. We will need strong, brave, and innovative leadership as we navigate uncharted waters and I see myself as someone who can keep a steady hand on the wheel and a fresh perspective as an invested resident. I have a bold vision for what the City of Mableton can become and will work tirelessly with the mayor and fellow city councilors, as well as the county government to generate progress and bring that vision of Mableton into reality for you - a Mableton that works for everyone.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: The members of the DAM movement and cityhood opponents are our neighbors and deserve to have their voices heard. They have many valid concerns - most of those concerns pertain to the collection of a “city tax,” the redistribution of those funds to other parts of the city, and the impact cityhood will have on property values. Some of these issues I can agree with, and as a member of the council I will work to ensure they don't come to pass. Another point I’ve heard is that the de-annexation organizers believe the city limits are too encompassing, that the cityhood movement was simply a land grab, and that some people who were included in the city limits didn't get an opportunity to vote. The reality is, out of 58,403 registered voters in the area who were eligible to vote on cityhood, only 24,830 voted. Those of us within the proposed city limits that did vote in favor of cityhood won by a 53% majority. For those that reside in areas outside of the traditionally recognized boundaries of Mableton or with Austell and Smyrna addresses, I could see the city working toward a resolution to let them de-annex.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: Improving our roadways and expanding public transit access across Mableton is one of the issues I am running on. The Department of Transportation’s project list isn’t expected to be released until the end of the year, but if Mableton isn’t included in a major way on their proposed list, I cannot see myself supporting the referendum in 2024, and I would urge the mayor and my fellow city councilors to also oppose the referendum. Cobb County has already approved an increase in our property taxes by over 12% in the coming year, and they could easily levy the 1% proposed M-SPLOST from the increase instead of asking the citizens to pay more. The South Cobb area has paid more than its fair share in taxes to the county over the years and gotten little in return. Why should the good people of Mableton keep paying out of pocket to fund improvement projects in other parts of the county?

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: Cobb County is already one of the most desirable places to live in the state of Georgia, and this is a major contributor to the price of housing in the area being higher. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, we have all seen rent prices skyrocket to nearly unaffordable rates. The cost of housing has expanded rapidly, partly due to artificial inflation created by landlords and management companies setting the rental rates far beyond the actual value of the property, and because of high demand and low volume. In my plan to rehabilitate Veterans Memorial Highway, I would like to see the current landowners work with developers to bring in residential areas and mixed-use commercial developments with shopping and eating on the ground floor and townhouse or apartment living spaces above. I would like to see these developers offer affordable housing options as well, creating rent controlled apartments or single family units whose costs can be offset and subsidized by the revenue earned on luxury lofts and townhouses. This would provide those in our community who are struggling financially an opportunity to get back on track and would also give seniors who are living on a fixed income more options.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: I am opposed to raising taxes whenever it can be avoided. I would first work to ensure that the annual budget is balanced and managed responsibly, that wasteful money spending is discouraged, and to find solutions to save money without cutting corners. However, I also understand that in order for any city to function, it must be fully funded. If the discussion to raise taxes ever came up, I would oppose a flat city tax on citizens and instead explore lower impact options with the mayor and my fellow city councilors, such as a hospitality tax or a tax on alcohol sales. As Cobb County has already moved to increase property taxes by more than 12%, I would predict that the surplus that will fund the annual budget will increase beyond what was originally calculated in the feasibility study conducted in March of 2020. This increase would hopefully avoid the need to consider raising taxes as long as the City of Mableton operates within its means, and as your city councilor, I plan to make sure that it does.