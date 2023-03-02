Woman Uses Toilet Paper Roll to Create Easter-Themed Floral Centerpiece and It's Too Cute

Why buy expensive floral arrangements when you can simply take the creative approach and do them yourself? With the help of a toilet paper roll, TikTok user and avid DIYer @mmarlo__5862 was able to do exactly that with this cute and colorful, Easter-themed floral arrangement.

For this simple DIY project , @mmarlo__5862 simply placed the empty toilet paper roll into the center of the glass vase purchased from Amazon, filled the surrounding area in the vase with the cutest colorful, gold-speckled easter eggs and placed the faux tulips into the toilet paper roll.

The finished project is too cute and serves as a perfect decoration piece for the upcoming Easter holiday. I especially love that it’s also easy to do, so if you wanted to get the kids involved for this simple and fun project, it’ll be perfect for them to join and help!

Unsurprisingly, many folks in the comment section were inspired to try this DIY on their own. “Cute. I’m going to do this. Thanks for the idea,” @itsmegeeb wrote. “Awesome I'm gonna use this idea,” @itzamaddwrld commented.

Another great thing about this project is that you can customize it to fit every holiday and season!

