Open in App
Richmond, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Clinton Twp. man charged with threatening to shoot up Richmond McDonald's

By Joseph Buczek,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwQ97_0l5dG8c800

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Clinton Township man was charged and arraigned after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Richmond McDonald's restaurant where his ex-girlfriend works.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Kyle Woodard called the Richmond McDonald's restaurant to see if his ex-girlfriend was there. When they refused to tell him, he called back numerous times threatening to shoot her and the entire restaurant.

Woodard is charged with a threat of terrorism (20-year felony), using a computer to commit a crime (10-year felony) and malicious use of a telecommunications device (six-month misdemeanor).

"Making a threat to shoot up a restaurant is a serious crime. We will not hesitate to charge the 20-year felony for this type of behavior," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Woodard was arraigned in Romeo District Court. His bond was set for $500,000.00 cash/surety only, no 10%.

His bond conditions include no contact with his ex-girlfriend or any McDonald's, a steel cuff GPS tether, no possession of a weapon, no drugs or alcohol with testing once a week. He must also receive an updated mental health diagnosis, take all prescribed medications and be referred to Community Mental Health.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, with a preliminary exam scheduled for Tuesday, March 21.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
13-year-old facing murder, gun charges in Roseville shooting
Roseville, MI17 hours ago
Clinton Township sued after cop permanently blinded a man after foot chase
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI1 day ago
FBI’s Detroit Office looking for missing Portage woman
Portage, MI17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
12-year-old charged with threatening student with knife at Richmond Middle School
Richmond, MI16 hours ago
Police searching for Taylor bank robber
Taylor, MI19 hours ago
Teen shoots 40-year-old in Roseville • Crumbleys face potential trial • Anti-pet store bill in Berkley
Roseville, MI1 day ago
Dearborn police union president suspended after domestic violence arrest
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Saginaw physician arrested by GHOST officers
Saginaw, MI1 day ago
Flint police warn of 4 'vicious' pit bulls involved in attacks
Flint, MI1 day ago
Detroit firefighter facing charges in 3 cities for allegedly selling drugs
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit police arrest suspect accused of shooting female teen
Detroit, MI1 day ago
2 shot in downtown Detroit after man fires into crowd during argument
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Police arrest Pontiac man accused of selling fentanyl pills disgusied as oxycodone
Sterling Heights, MI1 day ago
14-year-old arrested for shooting 40-year-old twice in Roseville on video
Roseville, MI1 day ago
Police: woman stabs man during fight in Ann Arbor, both hospitalized
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Man shot outside Fountain Walk in Novi after trading gunfire with suspects breaking into his car
Novi, MI11 hours ago
Michigan man charged with murder of 1-year-old he was babysitting
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Man shot twice by 14-year-old teen in Roseville caught on video
Roseville, MI1 day ago
DPD: One arrested, another being sought in double shooting
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Troy police arrest Dearborn Heights man for 3rd OWI after he said he didn't know what city he was in
Troy, MI2 days ago
Michigan State Police Identify Body Found at Abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center
Monroe, MI1 day ago
80-year-old Ann Arbor man struck, killed by plow driver
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
MSP investigates road rage incident on I-75 that may have involved a gun: "It's important to remember that it is only driving"
Royal Oak, MI2 days ago
Unlicensed driver arrested in fatal crash on I-96
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy