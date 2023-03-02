Clinton Twp. man charged with threatening to shoot up Richmond McDonald's

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Clinton Township man was charged and arraigned after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Richmond McDonald's restaurant where his ex-girlfriend works.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Kyle Woodard called the Richmond McDonald's restaurant to see if his ex-girlfriend was there. When they refused to tell him, he called back numerous times threatening to shoot her and the entire restaurant.

Woodard is charged with a threat of terrorism (20-year felony), using a computer to commit a crime (10-year felony) and malicious use of a telecommunications device (six-month misdemeanor).

"Making a threat to shoot up a restaurant is a serious crime. We will not hesitate to charge the 20-year felony for this type of behavior," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Woodard was arraigned in Romeo District Court. His bond was set for $500,000.00 cash/surety only, no 10%.

His bond conditions include no contact with his ex-girlfriend or any McDonald's, a steel cuff GPS tether, no possession of a weapon, no drugs or alcohol with testing once a week. He must also receive an updated mental health diagnosis, take all prescribed medications and be referred to Community Mental Health.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, with a preliminary exam scheduled for Tuesday, March 21.