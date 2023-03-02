USC football: Trojans predicted to land 4-star Texas running back

If Bryan Jackson commits, he'll be the second recruit in USC's 2024 class joining Oregon tight end Joey Olsen

USC's projected to add another member to its 2024 high school recruiting class.

247Sports.com Texas insider Mike Roach logged a prediction that Bryan Jackson, a 4-star running back/athlete prospect out of McKinney High School in Texas, will commit to USC.

Jackson is the nation's 394th ranked prospect, according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings. He's the 48th ranked athlete in the country.

In his junior season at McKinney, Jackson rushed for 1,647 yards and 23 touchdowns. In addition to USC, Jackson has also received scholarship offers from a handful of schools including Baylor, Tennessee and Texas.

If Jackson commits, he'll be the second recruit in USC's 2024 class joining Oregon tight end Joey Olsen.

USC RUNNING BACKS

The Trojans running back room will be crowded next season with fifth year senior Austin Jones, sophomore Raleek Brown, redshirt senior Darwin Barlow and South Carolina transfer MarShawn Lloyd, a redshirt junior, all competing for playing time. USC also added two tailbacks in its 2023 high school recruiting class in Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson.

If Jackson ends up signing, the room in 2024 and 2025 will obviously look much different, but it will still most likely be strong in numbers.

MORE RECRUITING NOTES

Lincoln Riley's first high school recruiting class at USC ranked 12th nationally, according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings. Riley took some criticism for not landing a top five or ten class .

The Trojans will have a chance to buck that trend and break into the top ten in 2024 though.

Arizona quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 rated prospect in the class, is considering USC and the Trojans have a real shot at landing him .