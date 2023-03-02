Open in App
Flight Out Of Texas Struck By Lightning, 7 Hospitalized

By Dani Medina,

5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Seven people are hospitalized after a flight from Texas to Germany experienced " severe turbulence ."

Passengers on the Lufthansa flight out of Austin, which was diverted to Washington, D.C., said the plane was struck by lightning and fell 1,000 feet, FOX News reports. "Lufthansa Flight 469 diverted to Dulles International Airport and landed without incident around 9:10 p.m. local time after the crew reported encountering severe turbulence at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee," the FAA said in a statement.

Photos from passengers on social media show debris and other items scattered throughout the plane. "People who didn’t have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly because it came as (a) surprise," the passenger wrote.

The turbulence was "brief but severe," Lufthansa said in a statement to the news outlet. "After the Airbus A330-300 landed, affected passengers received medical attention. Lufthansa ground staff at Dulles are currently attending to the well-being of passengers and rebooking them accordingly. Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times."

The FAA will conduct an investigation into the incident.

