Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
WREG

Flights into, out of Texas canceled with storms approaching

By Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSxOl_0l5dBy5w00

DALLAS (AP) — A storm system that dumped heavy snow in parts of California has moved eastward Thursday, threatening the southern Plains with severe weather and prompting the cancellation of hundreds of flights into and out of Dallas.

FlightAware.com reports Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have tallied more than 400 cancellations total, either to or from the airports, as the storm approaches the region.

More severe weather headed to the Mid-South Thursday

Several school districts, including Dallas and Fort Worth have canceled after-school activities and events because of the forecast.

“This is the same system that struck California and it’s now in New Mexico and will be crossing Texas and then Arkansas,” said Rich Thompson, lead forecaster for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

He said high winds and hail pose the greatest threats.

“The really intense tornadoes don’t seem likely,” Thompson said. “We think the biggest threat will be very large hail, baseball sized hail.”

Meteorologists say the storm produced a “once-in-a-generation” snow in California and Oregon with up to 7 feet (2 meters) accumulating in spots.

The snowfall, however, is credited with helping reduce, and in some areas eliminate, drought conditions in California.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
More than 150,000 without power after storm hits Texas
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiple earthquakes shake West Texas Tuesday morning
Midland, TX18 hours ago
Tennessee towns named among the ‘150 Best Small Towns in America’
Tullahoma, TN21 hours ago
Storms Cause Damage In Texas
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Man Stuck in Dallas Traffic Jumps Out of Car for Some Twerking
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Dangerous weather moving across Texas
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
The Latest North Texas Severe Weather Updates
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Large-sized hail pummels San Antonio-area, Hill Country after severe storms
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Dallas Weather: Severe weather video and photos from around North Texas
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Report: Fort Worth deli ranked the best deli in Texas
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
North Richland Hills hit hard by Thursday's storms
North Richland Hills, TX4 days ago
Serious East Dallas Crash Renews Neighbors Calls For Change
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Driver killed in an Arlington crash now identified as a Fort Worth man
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on I-20 closed interstate for a time
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Dallas man who drowned 6-year-old stepdaughter in bathtub executed Tuesday
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Fists Flying and Lots of Screaming – It’s 2 am in Dallas, Texas
Dallas, TX7 days ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Dallas shooting
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Man killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington
Arlington, TX2 days ago
3 school districts closed Friday due to storm damage, power outages
Mckinney, TX5 days ago
Tony Pollard franchise tagged by Cowboys’ following break-out season
Dallas, TX1 day ago
White Settlement family suing for $1 million for daughter's 2022 death after truck crashed into their home
White Settlement, TX1 day ago
Kennedale man identified as victim in car pulled from Lake Arlington
Kennedale, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy