Best bedding deals in March 2023: Refresh your bedroom for spring

March is not only a great time to do a bit of spring cleaning , but it's also a lovely opportunity to refresh your bedroom with some new bedding. Whether you like the classic, all-white bedding look or want to mix it up with some fun spring colors, there are tons of bedding deals to shop right now.

Not only is March the start of spring cleaning season, but it's also National Sleep Awareness Month. Whether you're looking to change up the look of your bedroom with some seasonal bedding colors or get a better night's sleep with a cozy mattress topper, we've found the deals for you.

Keep reading to explore the best bedding deals of March 2023.

Best bedding deals of March 2023

Refresh your bed and get a better night's sleep this spring with these excellent bedding deals.

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set: $48

Amazon

"This comforter set by pioneer woman is gorgeous," raves one Walmart reviewer. "It is soft and great quality just like the other one I have in a different color scheme."

The adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes, full/queen and king. Choose between nine different, colorful designs (while they're available).

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $48 (reduced from $69)

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle: $191

Casper

"When Casper launched their SuperSoft sheets set I wasn't totally sold. How soft could sheets ever actually be? As it turns out, very soft." shares CBS Essentials Senior Writer Lily Rose. "I am delighted to say these are the most comfortable sheets I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. Not only are these sheets soft to the touch, they're warm enough to snuggle in without overheating. These sheets are my new must-have for the colder months."

Casper's SuperSoft sheets are made with 100% brushed cotton. This Comfy bundle comes with a SuperSOft sheet set and two original Casper pillows.

Choose from three colors.

Casper SuperSoft comfy bundle, $191 (regularly $239)

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set: $169 and up

Brooklinen

Social media has been buzzing about Brooklinen's ultra-comfy sheets lately. This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets. The sheet set is available in several spring colors including sage in calm waters, basil and warm grey.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $169 (reduced from $199)

Brooklinen Woven Texture bedding collection: $234

Brooklinen

Brooklinen launched a new bedding collection for spring -- and you can save 15% on it now with Brooklinen's current welcome deal. The brand-new ornamental Woven Texture bedding collection includes new duvet covers and shams adorned with three-dimensional embroidery details. The collection is available in two colors, rainwater, and soft oat. The items can be purchased individually, but you'll get a much better deal if you buy them as a set.

Brooklinen Woven Texture duvet set, $234 (reduced from $324)

MagicLinen gray-blue linen duvet cover set: $265

Magic Linen

Upgrade your bed with luxurious linens. This breathable duvet cover set comes in 22 colors and prints on the MagicLinen site. It comes with a duvet cover and two standard- or queen-size pillowcases.

This set is available in twin, queen and king sizes.

MagicLinen ivory linen duvet cover set (queen), $265 (reduced from $331)

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream sheets: $179

Big Blanket Co

Big Blanket Co is known for its extra-large blankets, but the brand also recently released bedding. The Sateen Dream big bedding collection features large, cozy bedding with ultra-deep pockets. The bedding is 25% larger than standard bedding and made of 100% cotton.

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream sheets (queen), $179

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream pillowcases, $39

Big Blanket Co Sateen Dream duvet cover (queen), $179

Essentia organic cotton sheet set



Essentia

Essentia's organic cotton sheet set is made from certified organic sateen cotton. The sheet set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet features an eleven-inch pocket. The sheet set is 20% off during Essentia's Sleep Month Sale. The discount is applied in your cart.

Essentia organic cotton sheet set (queen), $207 (reduced from $259)

Mellanni sheet set: $35

Amazon

This Mellanni sheet set is made of a light, soft brushed microfiber that is fade, stain, and wrinkle-resistant. The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. It is available in over 40 colors and patterns including several fun spring colors.

Mellanni sheet set (queen), $35 (reduced from $48)

Boll & Branch signature embroidered sheet set: $339

Boll & Branch

This premium sheet set is woven from Boll & Branch's signature super soft organic cotton and features delicate stitch embroidery. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Boll & Branch embroidered sheet set, $339 (reduced from $378)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $143

Big Blanket Co

If you and your partner are always fighting over the covers, it may be time to get a bigger blanket. This 10 foot by 10 foot extra large throw blanket is large enough to keep everyone covered throughout the night in bed or while lounging around on the couch. The blanket comes in a variety of fun colors including limited-edition options perfect for spring. Be sure to apply the 10% coupon for extra savings.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $143 after coupon (reduced from $169)

Luna cooling weighted blanket: $57 and up



Amazon

Weighted blankets provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better -- but they can be a bit warm for spring and summer. Thankfully, Luna makes a cooling weighted blanket to help you enjoy the benefits of a weighted blanket while staying cool. The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $57 and up (reduced from $95)

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket: $127

Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket.

It comes in three spring colors; sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $127 (reduced from $149)

Best mattress topper deals in March 2023

Not ready to splurge on a new mattress? No problem. You can still upgrade your sleep with a new mattress topper instead.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper: $200

Tuft & Needle

Turn an uncomfortable mattress into a dream with this foam mattress topper . The topper features a non-skid bottom. The bed essential is made with cooling material, making this a great choice for sweatier sleepers.

Available for six bed sizes.

Tuft & Needle queen mattress topper, $200

Saatva mattress topper: $325 and up

Saatva

Saatva offers three material options for its mattress topper; graphite, latex and foam. The brand states that each mattress topper was thoughtfully designed to elevate your sleep experience and prolong the life of your mattress.

Saatva mattress topper, $325 and up

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper

Essentia

This organic latex foam mattress topper is designed to eliminate pressure points for a zero gravity experience. It is 1.5 inches thick and provides a plush comfortable surface to sleep on.

Essentia zero gravity mattress topper, $599 and up

Essentia DormIQ mattress topper

Essentia

This natural memory foam mattress topper adds a mid-contour to any existing sleeping surface for better pressure relief and increased blood circulation through the body. It is available in 2 different thicknesses either a 1-inch or 2-inch natural memory foam topper. The mattress topper is 20% off during Essentia's Sleep Month Sale. The discount is applied in your cart.

Essentia DormIQ mattress topper, $439 and up (reduced from $549)

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper: $110

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's cozy down alternative mattress topper features a soft microgel fill to give your mattress a soft protective layer.

First-time customers can save 15% on this cozy mattress topper now at Brooklinen.

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper (queen), $110 (reduced from $129)

Best pillow deals in March 2023

Tired of waking up with neck pain from old, flat pillows? Then it's time to invest in better pillows.

Casper Sleep original pillow: $65

Amazon

The Casper Sleep original pillow is made with a polyester microfiber fill for a plush, comfortable sleep. The pillow features a cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to improve airflow and keep you cool while you sleep.

Casper Sleep original pillow (standard), $65

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow: $53

Amazon

If you wake up with neck pain, a good cervical pillow can be a game changer. This Zamat pillow's ergonomic shape offers excellent support for your head and neck whether you sleep on your back, stomach or side.

Zamat adjustable cervical memory foam pillow, $53 after coupon (reduced from $56)

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow: $105



Eli & Elm

Are you a side sleeper? Then check out this special pillow from Eli & Elm with a U-shape design. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and has a breathable cotton cover.

Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow, $105 (reduced from $131)

Essentia Forma organic foam pillow: $183

Essentia

The Essentia Forma organic foam pillow features a ribbed contour surface that is designed to alleviate pressure on the cranium while also allowing for more airflow throughout the night. The Forma pillow is suitable for back and side sleepers. The pillow is 20% off during Essentia's Sleep Month sale. The discount is applied in cart.

Essentia Forma organic foam pillow, $183 (reduced from $229)

